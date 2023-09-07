UK to rejoin EU Horizon programme

Penny Horwood
clock • 2 min read
UK to rejoin EU Horizon programme

UK will regain access to flagship EU science programme after two-year absence

The government has confirmed that the UK will rejoin the EU Horizon science programme after a two-year hiatus caused by fallout from various Brexit related disagreements. Number 10 said the move...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
EU names Meta, Apple, Microsoft and others as 'gatekeepers'

Law

EU names Meta, Apple, Microsoft and others as 'gatekeepers'

Also Alphabet, Amazon and ByteDance

clock 07 September 2023 • 2 min read
Meta bows to EU regulators over targeted ads opt-in

Privacy

Meta bows to EU regulators over targeted ads opt-in

Facebook and Instagram users will now be asked to opt in to personalised advertising

clock 02 August 2023 • 3 min read
EU Cyber Resilience Act is a threat to open source in Europe, industry

Open Source

EU Cyber Resilience Act is a threat to open source in Europe, industry 

Legislation, which passed last week, criticised for a lack of understanding of the open source model

clock 24 July 2023 • 4 min read
Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Government quietly U turns to avoid big tech showdown

Freecycle suffers serious breach of user data

Most read
01

Musk 'switched off Starlink in Ukraine over nuclear fears'

08 September 2023 • 3 min read
02

Kent school suffers cyberattack, personal data encrypted

08 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

Asian Tech Roundup: China bans iPhones

08 September 2023 • 3 min read
04

How has IT changed in the post-Covid era?

04 September 2023 • 3 min read
05

UK to rejoin EU Horizon programme

07 September 2023 • 2 min read
Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
13 Sep
03:00PM
Website

Tackling the problem of privilege sprawl

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Government

Asian Tech Roundup: China bans iPhones
Government

Asian Tech Roundup: China bans iPhones

Plus, India launches solar mission after lunar success

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 08 September 2023 • 3 min read
Palantir won £27m government contract without tender
Government

Palantir won £27m government contract without tender

Labour and Conservative ministers call for more scrutiny

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 06 September 2023 • 3 min read
Chandrayaan-3: India becomes the first country to successfully land a spacecraft on moon's south pole
Government

Chandrayaan-3: India becomes the first country to land a spacecraft on moon's south pole

The challenge of achieving a soft landing near the moon's southern pole became evident over the weekend as Russia crashed its Luna-25 rocket within the same region

Dev Kundaliya
clock 24 August 2023 • 3 min read