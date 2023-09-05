UK sets priorities for AI safety summit

But experts fear country lacks a 'coherent approach'

Tom Allen
clock • 3 min read
The AI Summit will be held at Bletchley Park near Milton Keynes in November
Image:

The AI Summit will be held at Bletchley Park near Milton Keynes in November

Delegates at the global summit in November will discuss AI risks, measures to increase safety and areas for international collaboration.

The UK government has set out its key priorities for the Global AI Safety Summit, taking place on 1st and 2nd November in Bletchley Park.

Key countries, such as the G7 nations, will send representatives, as will "leading" technology organisations. Academic and civil institutions will also take part.

The summit's goal is to "inform rapid national and international action at the frontier of AI development." It will do so by focusing on the risks and challenges AI poses or exacerbates; for example, the proliferation of access to information that could undermine biosecurity.

As well as risks, summit delegates will focus on how AI can be used for good, in areas like healthcare and public transport.

As part of a consultation process with stakeholders involved in the summit, the UK has shared its five objectives to work on during the event:

  • A shared understanding of the risks posed by frontier AI and the need for action;
  • A forward process for international collaboration on frontier AI safety, including how best to support national and international frameworks;
  • Appropriate measures which individual organisations should take to increase frontier AI safety;
  • Areas for potential collaboration on AI safety research, including evaluating model capabilities and the development of new standards to support governance;
  • Showcase how ensuring the safe development of AI will enable AI to be used for good globally.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has previously spoken at length about the UK becoming a "science and technology superpower." Part of that goal is to become a global leader in AI regulation, with the government moving to increase AI investment this year.

However, MPs have warned that the UK risks losing out on its AI ambitions if the government does not introduce new legislation in the King's Speech, also set for November.

Alistair Dent, chief strategy officer at data company Profusion, said the summit represents "a huge opportunity" for the UK to play a role in shaping global AI regulation.

"Unfortunately, this is unlikely to happen as the UK is still struggling to create a coherent approach to regulation... The Government is risking repeating the mistakes it made in its [hands-off] approach to regulating data privacy and social media."

He added, "What is absent from the UK's policy debate is the idea of building an ethical framework around using AI. If we can get consensus on these ethical principles, we can use them as the basis for more flexible regulation that focuses more on preventing undesirable outcomes than it does on individual applications.

"Ideally, these principles would be enforced globally and the AI summit is an excellent place to start this discussion. It's important to remember that no one organisation is going to have all the answers to something as complex and impactful as AI. This is why we need to bring together as many perspectives as possible and spend a lot of time ensuring we get it right.

"My fear is that the government has not fully appreciated how beneficial, but also how damaging, AI could potentially be. The US and EU are already debating their own legislation and the UK really needs to speed up, or it could become irrelevant to the global AI debate."

Computing says:

The summit's goals seem laudable, focusing on understanding the risks and promoting both international collaboration and individual responsibility. But we need to see whether it follows through on those objectives, and if the delegates - especially governments and companies, which are notoriously against being told what to do - commit to any progress that comes out of it with actions, not words.

Related Topics

You may also like
Unveiling the carbon code: Reimagining AI integration for a sustainable future

Green

Unveiling the carbon code: Reimagining AI integration for a sustainable future 

Green coding practices enable researchers to craft more efficient algorithms

clock 04 September 2023 • 3 min read
Nvidia: Annual revenues double due to surging AI demand

Chips and Components

Nvidia: Annual revenues double due to surging AI demand

Chip giant reports record income for Q2 2024

clock 24 August 2023 • 4 min read
96% of software engineers' skills could be augmented with AI, report

Skills

96% of software engineers' skills could be augmented with AI, report

The rate at which LinkedIn members incorporated AI skills into their profiles nearly doubled after the introduction of ChatGPT

clock 23 August 2023 • 3 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Unanswered questions remain about the MoD breach

Share your expertise in the Nash Squared Digital Leadership survey

Most read
01

Breaking: UK MoD attacked by LockBit

04 September 2023 • 2 min read
02

Electoral Commission failed basic cybersecurity audit close to time it was attacked

05 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

Unanswered questions remain about the MoD breach

05 September 2023 • 4 min read
04

UK sets priorities for AI safety summit

05 September 2023 • 3 min read
05

How has IT changed in the post-Covid era?

04 September 2023 • 3 min read
Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
13 Sep
03:00PM
Website

Tackling the problem of privilege sprawl

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Big Data and Analytics

Asian Tech Roundup: India bypasses its own data protection
Big Data and Analytics

Asian Tech Roundup: India bypasses its own data protection

Plus, China cracks down on minors' internet freedoms

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 11 August 2023 • 3 min read
Asian Tech Roundup: Most outsourced coders 'out of a job in 2 years'
Big Data and Analytics

Asian Tech Roundup: Most outsourced coders 'out of a job in 2 years'

Plus, China's internet 'security barrier'

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 28 July 2023 • 3 min read
US SEC proposes rules for money managers, brokerages on use of AI and data analytics
Big Data and Analytics

US SEC proposes AI rules for money managers

Concerns AI and predictive analytics could skew the incentive mechanisms for advisors and brokers

Dev Kundaliya
clock 27 July 2023 • 3 min read