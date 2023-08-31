MPs warn government: Regulate AI or lose out on 'superpower' vision

Action needed by November to avoid missing out on AI leadership

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Rishi Sunak's aim to become a science and technology superpower is at risk if the government doesn't introduce a new law to govern AI this year, MPs have warned.

Ministers on the Commons Technology Committee have told the government that it must introduce a new law to regulate artificial intelligence, or risk falling behind regions like the European Union.

The EU is due to introduce its AI Act, a regulatory framework ensuring that AI is safe, transparent and free from bias, into law in the next two years.

The Act's final form is under debate now, and progress is moving quickly.

Unless the UK government moves at a similar pace, or faster, the country could be left behind and legislation like the AI Act will "become the de facto standard and be hard to displace."

The government has told the BBC it is "willing to consider further steps if needed."

However, a spokesperson did not commit to putting forward a new law. Instead, they pointed to the new AI taskforce launched this year, and £100 million AI investment fund.

Any new law would have to be introduced in the King's Speech on 7th November - a fast turnaround time. If the government misses that date, new legislation would need to wait until 2025 before becoming law.

That would be in parity with the EU's AI Act.

Missing the 7th November date would risk the UK becoming a follower rather than a leader, the report warns, similar to how UK law follows EU data protection rules.

Although the government has previously acknowledged that a new law may be necessary to govern artificial intelligence, prime minister Rishi Sunak has previously said, "we can probably do lots of this without legislation."

Part of his plan is to host an international AI summit in November, billed as the "world's first major global summit on AI safety."

Tom Allen
