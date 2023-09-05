Share your expertise in the Nash Squared Digital Leadership survey

We've been working with the folks at Harvey Nash this year to bring you important insights into the market for new tech starters: graduates, young professionals, career switchers and career returners.

Our dedicated page, updated every quarter, shows the most in-demand roles for tech joiners; what type of career they can lead to; and their average salaries, as well as tips to stand out to recruiters.

That's because people aren't born as CIOs. It's a role they grow into over time, and we know it's important to help as many people to that point as possible.

The majority of our readers are already there, and now we're asking you to spend just a few minutes taking part in the special 25th anniversary edition of the Nash Squared Digital Leadership Report (2022 version), providing important insights that will help the entire IT leadership community.

Today's fast-paced landscape of emerging technologies and workplace transformations presents unprecedented challenges in staying ahead of the curve. But how do you compare to your peers? And how does your organisation compare to others in your sector?

Those are just a few of the questions the full report will answer when it's published later this year, but it relies on your insights to do it.

By taking 20 minutes to participate, you can expect:

Report findings: Be among the first to gain valuable insights from the Digital Leadership Report and gain access to data from more than 40,000 data points. Stay ahead of the curve by making better-informed decisions based on the most up-to-date industry knowledge.

Be among the first to gain valuable insights from the Digital Leadership Report and gain access to data from more than 40,000 data points. Stay ahead of the curve by making better-informed decisions based on the most up-to-date industry knowledge. Personal benchmark report: Find out how your salary compares to others in your sector, and understand how your budget, headcount and investment priorities measure up, too.

Find out how your salary compares to others in your sector, and understand how your budget, headcount and investment priorities measure up, too. Impact positive change: For every completed survey, Nash Squared will donate to a charity promoting greater inclusivity in tech. So you'll not only contribute to the growth and development of the digital leadership community, but also support a worthy cause.

The full report covers the following areas:

Board priorities and investment

The role of the CIO and digital leader

Driving business performance through technology

Managing technology

Managing the tech team

Building a sustainable future

Special reports and league tables

Nash Squared viewpoints

Regional and sector league tables

