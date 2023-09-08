Asian Tech Roundup: China bans iPhones

Plus, India launches solar mission after lunar success

Tom Allen
clock • 3 min read
Asian Tech Roundup: China bans iPhones

Welcome to Computing's fortnightly roundup of tech news in Asia. This time we look at China banning Apple's iPhone; India's ethical AI efforts; and South Korea investigating Huawei.

China

  • China has banned central government officials from using Apple iPhones, sources have told the Wall Street Journal. Apple shares have fallen as a result. Source
  • Tech giant Xiaomi announced a 4% YoY revenue drop in Q2'23, to CNY67.4 billion ($9.2 billion), due to lower Chinese and Indian smartphone sales. However, it says its plans to manufacture electric vehicles next year are still on-course. Source
  • Smartphone maker Oppo has announced a rival to Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip phone, called the Find N3 Flip. Available in China now, the company will launch it internationally "soon". Source
  • Ericsson and Huawei have renewed a multi-year global patent cross-licencing agreement covering patents essential to standards including 3G, 4G and 5G technologies. Source 

India

  • India is moving in step with regions like the EU in beginning to regulate 'dark patterns' - UI and UX tricks that push consumers towards an outcome they did not intend. The nation has proposed a ban, after consulting with tech giants like Amazon and Google. Source
  • India's PM said global business communities and governments "must collaborate to ensure the expansion of Ethical AI" during the B20 Summit India in New Delhi. Source
  • The Delhi High Court ordered several YouTube channels to take down "defamatory" videos about entrepreneur Praful Billore and his chain of tea cafes. Source
  • India's Railways Department is installing facial recognition system at all major stations on the East Central Railway. The country's new data protection rules exempt government agencies from compliance. Source
  • India has launched its first mission to study the Sun, Aditya-L1, days after becoming the first country in the world to land on the moon's South Pole. Source

Australia

  • Researchers in Australia have increased the efficiency of perovskite photovoltaic (PV) solar cells on a steel substrate, operating a door to new applications such as integrating solar panels into buildings. Source
  • Microsoft has apologised for an outage in its Australia East region last month, blaming it on "a utility power sag." The company also admitted that low staffing numbers played a part. Source
  • A new draft code published by Australia's internet regulator will force search engines like Google not to return AI-created images of child sexual abuse in search results. Source

South Korea

  • Samsung said the company has changed, following the jailing of former vice-chair Lee Jae-yong on corruption charges. "I think management now believes abiding by the law is much more helpful in doing business. They paid a costly price for caving to short-sighted gain and political pressure," said compliance chair Lee Chan-hee. Source
  • SK Hynix is investigating the use of its chips in Huawei's Mate 60 Pro, after a teardown revealed Hynix memory and flash storage components in the phone. Source

Other Asia

  • Japan's space agency has launched a rocket carrying an advanced X-ray telescope, in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency. Source
  • New Zealand is to introduce legislation for a digital services tax on large multinational companies from 2025, after talks on a multilateral agreement failed. "We don't think it's fair that everyday Kiwis pay their fair share of taxes but there's no tax liability for large multinationals," said finance minister Grant Robertson. Source
  • Terry Gou, founder of Foxconn, announced that he is to stand for election as president of Taiwan. Source

Related Topics

You may also like
National Grid seeks 'honeypot' expert to stop hackers

Skills

National Grid seeks 'honeypot' expert to stop hackers

The critical infrastructure provider has posted a contract worth more than £1 million

clock 30 August 2023 • 2 min read
China-linked group targeted government entities via Baraccuda flaw

Hacking

China-linked group targeted government entities via Baraccuda flaw

US and foreign government entities compromised, says Mandiant

clock 30 August 2023 • 2 min read
The new iPhone cables are said to be much longer than current Lightning connectors, as well as thicker and more robust

Mobile Phones

Apple will limit iPhone USB-C to USB 2.0 speeds

Unless you fork out for a Pro model

clock 29 August 2023 • 2 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Musk 'switched off Starlink in Ukraine over nuclear fears'

Kent school suffers cyberattack, personal data encrypted

Most read
01

Musk 'switched off Starlink in Ukraine over nuclear fears'

08 September 2023 • 3 min read
02

Kent school suffers cyberattack, personal data encrypted

08 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

How has IT changed in the post-Covid era?

04 September 2023 • 3 min read
04

Asian Tech Roundup: China bans iPhones

08 September 2023 • 3 min read
05

UK to rejoin EU Horizon programme

07 September 2023 • 2 min read
Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
13 Sep
03:00PM
Website

Tackling the problem of privilege sprawl

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Government

UK to rejoin EU Horizon programme
Government

UK to rejoin EU Horizon programme

UK will regain access to flagship EU science programme after two-year absence

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 07 September 2023 • 2 min read
Palantir won £27m government contract without tender
Government

Palantir won £27m government contract without tender

Labour and Conservative ministers call for more scrutiny

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 06 September 2023 • 3 min read
Chandrayaan-3: India becomes the first country to successfully land a spacecraft on moon's south pole
Government

Chandrayaan-3: India becomes the first country to land a spacecraft on moon's south pole

The challenge of achieving a soft landing near the moon's southern pole became evident over the weekend as Russia crashed its Luna-25 rocket within the same region

Dev Kundaliya
clock 24 August 2023 • 3 min read