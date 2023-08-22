Government urges more schools to enrol in Cyber Explorers programme

The initiative has reached a total of 50,000 students aged 11 to 14 within 18 months of its launch

clock • 3 min read
Government encourages more students to get enrolled in Cyber Explorers programme
Image:

Government encourages more students to get enrolled in Cyber Explorers programme

The government is actively encouraging additional schools to enrol their students in the Cyber Explorers programme, which has engaged 50,000 students from 2,000 schools during its initial 18-month period.

Introduced in 2022, Cyber Explorers is a free learning platform tailored for students aged 11 to 14. The platform is aimed at familiarising them with essential cybersecurity principles, in line with the educational goals of Key Stage 2 and 3.

The initiative was introduced to complement the ongoing CyberFirst programme of activities, overseen by the National Cyber Security Centre.

Throughout the programme, students engage with a variety of cyber scenarios, allowing them to earn virtual badges and acquire insights and advice from experts in the field.

A range of interactive quizzes and activities are provided to aid students in understanding how cybersecurity and other IT skills can enable safe navigation of the digital realm and unlock potential career opportunities.

Moreover, schools participating in the programme have been able to organise career-oriented sessions for students.

Distinguished guests from corporate partners have demonstrated real-world applications of cyber skills during these sessions.

Educators have the option to enrol their students for free on the Cyber Explorers website, granting access to complimentary lesson plans, materials and guides.

The initiative is also available to parents and guardians of children who are educated at home.

Cyber Minister Viscount Camrose expressed the government's intention to expand student engagement with the programme, which he said is part of an effort to cultivate a talent pool that can help address persistent skill shortages in the field.

"The UK's growing cyber sector is where the technological innovations and digital discoveries of the future will start," Camrose added.

"That's why we're focused on breaking down the barriers to entry, and creating new opportunities for young people to gain the skills and knowledge that could kick-start exciting careers in cyber."

An assessment of cybersecurity skills within the UK labour market, released last year, revealed that approximately half of all businesses faced a fundamental deficiency in cyber skills.

Despite a 30% surge in cybersecurity job listings, totalling 160,000, the UK's cyber workforce confronts a deficit of roughly 11,200 professionals.

Within the sector, women constitute just 17% of the workforce, and higher-ranking positions generally do not reflect the diversity in terms of gender or ethnicity that is representative of the broader society.

"The cybersecurity skills gap has been a persistent trend for some time, but it doesn't need to be one that defines the industry for the coming years," said Michael Smith, CTO at security vendor Vercara.

"The only way to fix this is to embrace change, not just persist with the same approaches we have in the past. We must rethink the cybersecurity talent pipeline and adopt more robust strategies for future skills development. The government and industry must continue to work together to deliver a long-term plan that addresses the UK's talent gap from all sides. It will need to be a collective effort; everyone has a part to play.

"In the meantime, schools should continue to make use of these government-led programmes so they can nurture a more sustainable talent pipeline from within and encourage young people to pursue a career in cyber."

Related Topics

You may also like
IT Essentials: What the hell happened?

Security

IT Essentials: What the hell happened?

July and August are traditionally known in the media industry as 'silly season' - a time when news is scarce (everyone's on holiday), and PRs can talk journalists into running puff pieces because there's so little going on.

clock 18 August 2023 • 3 min read
Discord.io breached, 760,000 users' data for sale

Hacking

Discord.io breached, 760,000 users' data for sale

User IDs, passwords and payment dates are all in the stolen database

clock 16 August 2023 • 3 min read
US Cyber Safety Board to review cloud security environment in the aftermath of Microsoft hack

Threats and Risks

Microsoft Exchange hack to be investigated by US Cyber Safety Board

Follows a request made by Senator Wyden to initiate measures against Microsoft

clock 14 August 2023 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Arm files for IPO on Nasdaq

IBM: employees who use AI will replace those who don't

Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
13 Sep
03:00PM
Website

Tackling the problem of privilege sprawl

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Education

ChatGPT passes MBA exam
Education

ChatGPT passes MBA exam

Chatbot graded 'B to B-' on final exam paper, sparking fears that AI could undermine education

Dev Kundaliya
clock 24 January 2023 • 3 min read
Government announces multi-million pound education investment to foster STEM talent
Education

Government announces multi-million investment in STEM talent

Sunak (finally) realises investing in education is important

Dev Kundaliya
clock 12 December 2022 • 3 min read
Making tech more equitable is about education, education, education: Methods Analytics' Neena Edwards
Education

Making tech more equitable is about education, education, education: Methods Analytics' Neena Edwards

It's up to teachers, parents and industry leaders to guide girls towards tech

Computing Staff
clock 22 November 2022 • 1 min read