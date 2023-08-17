Critical Citrix ShareFile vulnerability under active attack called out by CISA

The flaw, which has a CVSS score of 9.8, is being actively exploited, according to the agency. It allows a remote unauthenticated attacker to compromise vulnerable Citrix ShareFile instances due to insecure access controls for handling cryptographic operations.

Threat actors are able to upload arbitrary files to the compromised system and achieve remote code execution (RCE).

All currently supported ShareFile storage zones controller versions prior to 5.11.24 are affected, according to a Citrix advisory.

Customers using on-premises or self-managed ShareFile storage zones controllers are urged to upgrade as soon as possible. Customers using ShareFile-managed storage zones in the cloud do not need to take any action.

The vulnerability was discovered and reported by Dylan Pindur of Assetnote in July.

Evidence of exploitation by hackers was first seen later in July. The identity of the threat actors is currently unknown.

File sharing services are popular targets for cyberattacks, which is one reason for CISA's call to action.

The Clop ransomware gang recently absconded with the data from hundreds of large companies and public sector organisations through a supply chain attack on MOVEiT file sharing software.

Citrix NetScalar vulnerability

The new addition to the KEV catalogue comes amid existing concerns over active attacks exploiting another critical vulnerability CVE-2023-3519 in Citrix NetScaler.

In July, CISA warned that this vulnerability had been used in an attack on a critical infrastructure organisation in the US, where the attackers were able to steal credentials from Active Directory.

This vulnerability has also been patched, with Citrix urging affected customers of NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway to install the relevant updated versions as soon as possible.

However, it is reported that a threat actor has already comprised almost 2,000 Citrix NetScaler servers.