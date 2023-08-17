Announcing our 2023 Women in Tech Excellence Awards finalists

We are delighted to announce the shortlist for the Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2023.

The challenge of increasing diversity in IT is now firmly on the agenda across the UK, but it is far from a solved problem. Women are still under-represented across the industry, especially at higher echelons, and they're also likely to be paid less than their male counterparts for the same work.

As recent data from the Official of National Statistics shows, the number of women in tech actually fell by 3,000 in Q2 this year, while the number of men grew by 88,000. Not an encouraging sign.

But there is hope: this morning's A-level results show an 87% rise in female students studying Computing courses since 2019, and consistently achieving higher grades than their male counterparts.

This is encouraging news, but more needs to be done to encourage the female IT leaders of tomorrow.

The Women in Tech Excellence Awards are designed to help move us towards a solution as an industry, by recognising and promoting IT's many talented women.

This year's shortlist represents just a small subset of the thousands of women who submitted their entries, every one of which was impressive in its own way. Making it all the way to the shortlist is a truly impressive feat, and all of our finalists deserve recognition for their outstanding achievements.

Congratulations to all of our 2023 finalists. Competition this year was tougher than ever, so to make the shortlist at these important awards is a fantastic achievement.

Now it's over to our judges, who are reviewing the entries and making the difficult decisions about who will win on the night. We will announce the winners at a live awards ceremony on Thursday 23rd November at Magazine London.

