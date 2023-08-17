Announcing our 2023 Women in Tech Excellence Awards finalists

We've winnowed thousands of inspiring entries down to a few hundred outstanding ones

clock • 2 min read
Announcing our 2023 Women in Tech Excellence Awards finalists

We are delighted to announce the shortlist for the Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2023.

The challenge of increasing diversity in IT is now firmly on the agenda across the UK, but it is far from a solved problem. Women are still under-represented across the industry, especially at higher echelons, and they're also likely to be paid less than their male counterparts for the same work.

As recent data from the Official of National Statistics shows, the number of women in tech actually fell by 3,000 in Q2 this year, while the number of men grew by 88,000. Not an encouraging sign.

But there is hope: this morning's A-level results show an 87% rise in female students studying Computing courses since 2019, and consistently achieving higher grades than their male counterparts.

This is encouraging news, but more needs to be done to encourage the female IT leaders of tomorrow.

The Women in Tech Excellence Awards are designed to help move us towards a solution as an industry, by recognising and promoting IT's many talented women.

This year's shortlist represents just a small subset of the thousands of women who submitted their entries, every one of which was impressive in its own way. Making it all the way to the shortlist is a truly impressive feat, and all of our finalists deserve recognition for their outstanding achievements.

Click here to see the finalists

Congratulations to all of our 2023 finalists. Competition this year was tougher than ever, so to make the shortlist at these important awards is a fantastic achievement.

Now it's over to our judges, who are reviewing the entries and making the difficult decisions about who will win on the night. We will announce the winners at a live awards ceremony on Thursday 23rd November at Magazine London.

To book your table, click here or contact Bobby Naipaul, Account Manager, via [email protected] or 0203 834 0601.

Click here to register for the Women in Tech Festival, taking place three weeks before the Women in Tech Awards - your chance to meet and learn from female leaders across the UK tech sector.

Related Topics

You may also like
Five great reasons to register for the Women in Tech Festival

Careers and Skills

Five great reasons to register for the Women in Tech Festival

Tickets are booking fast

clock 17 August 2023 • 6 min read
The case against diversity quotas in tech leadership

Leadership

The case against diversity quotas in tech leadership

Is positive action the only way to increase the proportion of women tech leaders? In this article, several tech leaders and entrepreneurs explain why they think such an approach is not the right one.

clock 27 July 2023 • 8 min read
UK tech sector cuts fall disproportionately on women

Careers and Skills

UK tech sector cuts fall disproportionately on women

Women make up less of the UK tech workforce than they did five years ago. Reversing this trend will be on the agenda of the Women in Tech Festival in October.

clock 14 July 2023 • 5 min read
Author spotlight

Computing Staff

View profile
More from Computing Staff

IT Heroes Roadshow: Test your IT knowledge to win a laptop

Open source underpins business competitiveness. Are you making the most of it?

Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
13 Sep
03:00PM
Website

Tackling the problem of privilege sprawl

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Leadership

Imperial War Museum's Assistant Digital Transformation Director joins IT Leaders Summit line-up
Leadership

Imperial War Museum's Assistant Digital Transformation Director joins IT Leaders Summit line-up

Nick Hodder will explore customer experience and digital transformation

Computing Staff
clock 03 August 2023 • 1 min read
Computing hits the road: Join us in Birmingham in September
Leadership

Computing hits the road: Join us in Birmingham in September

IT veterans speak about the path to technology leadership

Computing Staff
clock 02 August 2023 • 2 min read
IT innovations in Ukraine after 500 days of war
Leadership

IT innovations in Ukraine after 500 days of war

Warfare has catalysed innovation throughout history

Vlad Khodzinskiy
clock 31 July 2023 • 10 min read