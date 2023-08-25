Asian Tech Roundup: India's lunar triumph

Welcome to Computing's fortnightly roundup of tech news in Asia. This time we look at India's successful moon landing, China's plans for 'digital funerals' and North Korea's coming crypto cashout

China

  • The Chinese government has issued 24 guidelines to regulate AI technology, trying to balance state control with company competitiveness. Source
  • China has blocked a $5.4 billion merger with Tower Semiconductor, leaving intel to pay a $353 million termination fee to Tower. Source
  • China's introduction of tighter export controls on gallium has sent to a 10-month high. Source
  • Despite US chips being downgraded for sale to China, they are still sufficiently powerful for Chinese buyers to snap them up in huge numbers for use in AI model training. Source
  • In a sign that China's crackdown on big tech may have ended, Alibaba is hiring more than 2,000 graduates. Source
  • A group tracked as Carderbee has been carrying out a software supply chain attack targeting organisations in Hong Kong and other regions in Asia with malicious updates. Source
  • US Semiconductor Industry Association said Huawei has been building secret chip factories in China under another name to circumvent US sanctions. Source
  • In June and July, China imported a record amount of chipmaking equipment ahead of export restrictions by Japan and the Netherlands. Source
  • Cemeteries are scarce in urban China, prompting the authorities to persuade people to grieve in digital funeral spaces. Source

India

  • India is implementing a voice-based and offline digital payments system called Universal Payments Interface to close the gap between rural and urban areas. Source
  • American tech companies urged the US government to oppose a new import licencing requirement for ICT products by India, which they say could significantly disrupt access to India's important ICT market. Source
  • With Chandrayaan-3, India became the first country to successfully land a craft on the moon's south pole. Source

Japan

  • The BlackCat ransomware gang claimed responsibility for a cyberattack disclosed by the Japanese watchmaker Seiko. Source

Taiwan

  • According to Fortinet, attackers launched an average of 15,000 cyberattacks against Taiwan every second in the first half of 2023 - up 80% from 2022. Nearly 22.5 billion threats, more than half of all those observed in the APAC region, were detected. Source
  • Taiwanese chip giant TSMC cut its prices in a surprise move. Source

Other Asia

  • A group tracked as Carderbee has been carrying out a software supply chain attack targeting organisations in Hong Kong and other regions in Asia with malicious updates. Source
  • The FBI said that threat actors connected with North Korea may attempt to cash out stolen cryptocurrency worth more than $40 million shortly. Source 
  • Ericsson and RMIT University in Hanoi, Vietnam, are to launch an AI lab to support education in AI and 5G-related technology. Source

Kyle Collins' journey from exclusion to award-winning rising star

IT Essentials: What the hell happened?

