Amazon's return-to-office memo sparks outrage

The company emailed some employees this week, suggesting that they were not fulfilling the "expectation" of joining their colleagues in the office for a minimum of three days a week, even though their "assigned building is ready."

"We expect you to start coming into the office three or more days a week now," the email said, according to the Financial Times.

The warning has reignited tensions in the company, as some employees claimed to have received the message in error.

Others raised concerns about privacy.

Amazon's employees had previously organised a walkout in May to protest the company's efforts to mandate a return to the office.

According to Business Insider, an Amazon employee wrote in an internal Slack channel asking if the move was "supposed to scare people?"

Another employee characterised the email as "peak absurdity", contending that the messages had been mistakenly sent to numerous workers who were, in fact, adhering to the attendance policy.

Amazon later clarified that the email had been sent to employees who had logged in from their designated office for fewer than three days a week for five or more out of the past eight weeks.

It was also sent to those who hadn't fulfilled the three-day-a-week mandate for three or more of the last four weeks, even though their office space was available.

The company acknowledged the possibility of erroneous warnings being issued and encouraged employees who had received such warnings by mistake to talk to their managers.

Amazon's requirement for office attendance came into effect on 1st May, and followed CEO Andy Jassy underscoring the benefits of working from the office in February.

He highlighted how it could bolster the company's culture, enhance collaboration and foster improved connectivity.

Jassy said the transition back to the office would benefit not only Amazon but also the other businesses located around their urban headquarters in the US, as well as various cities worldwide where Amazon employees work.

The email to select employees this week appears to be just one part of the company's broader back-to-the-office initiative.

There have been claims that some Amazon managers have advised employees to either relocate to a central "hub" or consider leaving the company altogether. Those impacted by this decision have allegedly been given until 15th September to make a choice.

Amazon is part of a growing global trend where employers are asking their staff to resume more frequent office attendance, joining a list of organisations that have taken this step in the aftermath of years marked by pandemic-induced disruptions and remote work.

Last year, companies like Twitter, Apple, and Google unveiled their plans to bring employees back to office settings.

Apple issued a directive for its staff to attend the office three days a week.

This week, video conferencing company Zoom informed its employees that those residing within a 50-mile radius of any of its offices are required to be physically present for a minimum of two days per week.

The shift in approach reflects hardening attitudes among business leaders, who previously accommodated employees' preferences for flexible work arrangements for three years.