Australian broadcaster ABC deletes majority of its Twitter accounts due to 'toxic interactions'

clock • 3 min read
Australian broadcaster ABC deletes majority of its Twitter accounts due to 'toxic interactions'
Image:

Australian broadcaster ABC deletes majority of its Twitter accounts due to 'toxic interactions'

Numerous ABC journalists have opted to leave Twitter in recent months after enduring instances of abuse

The Australian public broadcaster ABC is deactivating most of its official accounts on the platform formerly known as Twitter, citing substantial costs and the prevalence of "toxic interactions" on...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Meta Trusted Partner Program failing to fulfil core remit

Social Networking

Meta Trusted Partner Program failing to fulfil core remit

Media non-profit Internews claims Meta is not acting on reports of dangerous content posted on Facebook and Instagram, including death threats and incitements to violence.

clock 08 August 2023 • 2 min read
Hackers exploit Salesforce email zero-day for Facebook phishing campaign

Threats and Risks

Hackers exploit Salesforce email zero-day for Facebook phishing campaign

Attacks stole 2FA codes, too

clock 03 August 2023 • 3 min read
Meta bows to EU regulators over targeted ads opt-in

Privacy

Meta bows to EU regulators over targeted ads opt-in

Facebook and Instagram users will now be asked to opt in to personalised advertising

clock 02 August 2023 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Dissident republicans allegedly possess leaked PSNI data

Intel 'Downfall' bug exposes keys, passwords and other confidential data

Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now
21 Sep
06:30PM
Award

Cloud Excellence Awards 2023

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Social Networking

Meta Trusted Partner Program failing to fulfil core remit
Social Networking

Meta Trusted Partner Program failing to fulfil core remit

Media non-profit Internews claims Meta is not acting on reports of dangerous content posted on Facebook and Instagram, including death threats and incitements to violence.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 08 August 2023 • 2 min read
Researchers claim X is not taking down hate speech from verified users
Social Networking

Musk threatens independent CCDH researchers with legal action

Lawyers representing the troubled social media platform says researchers documenting a rise in hate speech on the platform are driving users away

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 01 August 2023 • 3 min read
Twitter threatens to sue Meta over its new rival app Threads
Social Networking

Twitter threatens to sue Meta over Threads app

Musk claims Meta poached employees...after he fired them

Dev Kundaliya
clock 10 July 2023 • 3 min read