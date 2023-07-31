Home Office lobbied for facial recognition in shops to tackle theft, report

Privacy campaigners demand answers from the Home Office regarding apparent attempts to influence the ICO

clock • 3 min read
Home Office lobbied for facial recognition in shops to tackle shoplifting, report
Image:

Home Office lobbied for facial recognition in shops to tackle shoplifting, report

Recently published documents have revealed the UK government has been actively pressurising the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) to endorse the rollout of facial recognition technology in high street shops and supermarkets to tackle 'retail crime'.

As reported by The Guardian, the secret strategy was agreed on 8th March during a confidential meeting between policing minister Chris Philp, senior Home Office officials, and representatives from ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Capita provides services to many local councils and government departments

Hacking

Capita CEO quits, with fine for March hack on the horizon

Incident expected to cost Capita up to £20 million - before the fine

clock 01 August 2023 • 2 min read
Government commits to removing Chinese surveillance cameras from sensitive sites

Legislation and Regulation

Government commits to removing Chinese surveillance cameras from sensitive sites

Cameras by Hikvision and Dahua are already banned in the US

clock 07 June 2023 • 2 min read
UK's policing minister advocates for increased adoption of facial recognition systems

Privacy

UK's policing minister argues for more facial recognition

Proposal could bring together bodycams and facial recognition

clock 16 May 2023 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Government's SAP ERP modernisation plan marked 'unachievable'

BT names new CEO

Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now
21 Sep
06:30PM
Award

Cloud Excellence Awards 2023

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Privacy

Apple says it may pull FaceTime and iMessage in the UK over proposed changes in surveillance law
Privacy

Apple could pull FaceTime and iMessage from UK over surveillance

Apple threatens to withdraw services if proposed changes to the Investigatory Powers Act are implemented

Dev Kundaliya
clock 21 July 2023 • 3 min read
Government revises encrypted message scanning plans
Privacy

Government revises encrypted message scanning plans

Wants tech firms to implement client-side scanning

Dev Kundaliya
clock 20 July 2023 • 4 min read
Privacy: Don’t be like Big Tech, protect Gen Z
Privacy

Privacy: Don't be like Big Tech, protect Gen Z

Retailers can be as invasive as social media when it comes to tracking younger users

Angel Maldonado
clock 18 July 2023 • 6 min read