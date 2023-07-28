Thames Water considers usage restrictions for datacentres

Thames Water, the UK's largest water utility, is considering various measures to control London-based datacentres' water consumption as water demand soars.

Measures could involve installing flow restrictors on pipes and implementing peak-time surcharges for operators.

The company's management says the measures are necessary to alleviate pressure on infrastructure, which experiences significant strain during hot weather when water demand reaches its peak.

In an interview with Bloomberg, strategic development manager John Hernon said the company also saw a "significant" increase in leaks during the extreme heat wave and drought last summer, at least doubling the usual count.

This rise was attributed partly to ground movement and partly to the elevated pressures required to meet the soaring water demand, he said.

"Whilst we are looking at physical methods to reduce water use, including introducing flow restrictions on pipes, we prefer to take a collaborative approach with datacentres, including encouraging them to explore water reuse and recycling options on-site," Hernon added.

The company has also explored the possibility of limiting water access for at least one datacentre operator in London.

However, he highlighted the challenges in finding out which water-intensive clients are datacentres. This is because datacentres can resemble ordinary large warehouses or factories from the outside, and operators often seek planning permission through separate companies, making it harder to track their actual nature and water consumption.

"Our job as a water company is to build resilience to ensure we keep our customers' taps flowing and protect our local environment and water resources, including rivers and ground aquifers," Hernon said.

Thames Water is responsible for supplying water to approximately 15 million people, and its coverage area includes a major part of London and the Thames Valley in southern England.

During last summer's drought, the company began an investigation into the water consumption of datacentres in both London and Slough.

At that time, Hernon told the Financial Times that Thames Water was exploring options for using untreated water to cool datacentre facilities, instead of relying on potable water supplies.

Datacentres under the microscope

Datacentres worldwide have been under growing scrutiny due to their significant environmental impact.

Server operation and cooling demands substantial amounts of power and water, often concentrated in clusters near cities, straining local resources.

It is not clear whether Thames Water is considering short-term solutions or permanent changes in regards to its new measures.

Last summer's drought prompted the operator to impose a hosepipe ban for its 15 million customers, affecting regions including Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Surrey, parts of Wiltshire and Kent, and the Greater London area.

The company has been severely criticised over its handling of sewage discharges and leaks. It experiences the highest water leakage rates compared to other water companies in the UK, losing the equivalent of up to 250 Olympic-sized swimming pools every day from its pipes.

Due to the company's poor performance and mounting challenges it faces, CEO Sarah Bentley resigned position last month.

The company is also facing challenges in managing its substantial £13 billion debt.

The situation has raised concerns to the extent that the UK government has developed contingency plans, including the possibility of temporary nationalisation, to address the issue.

David Black CEO of water regulator Ofwat, said earlier this month that Thames Water will require "significant financial investment" to stabilise its situation. Discussions between the company and investors to secure additional funding are ongoing.