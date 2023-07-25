Apple fixes two new actively exploited zero-days

clock • 3 min read
Apple fixes two new actively exploited zero-days
Image:

Apple fixes two new actively exploited zero-days

WebKit and Kernel vulnerabilities could allow attackers to control devices remotely and install malware with no interactions with the user required

Apple has rolled out security updates to address zero-day vulnerabilities that have been exploited in attacks targeting iPhones, Macs, and iPads, posing a significant threat to the digital security of Apple devices worldwide.

The company says it is aware of reports suggesting active exploitation of these vulnerabilities.

Two zero-days addressed by Apple, tracked as CVE-2023-37450 and CVE-2023-38606, were found within Apple's multi-platform WebKit browser engine and kernel component, respectively.

Earlier this month, Apple patched CVE-2023-37450 by issuing Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates for iPhones, iPads, and Macs running the latest versions of their operating systems.

RSR updates serve as small security fixes implemented between major patches, and they are automatically applied to most users' devices. Even if a user declines the RSR update, their device will still receive the necessary patch when Apple releases its next major software update. This ensures that all Apple devices remain protected against potential security vulnerabilities.

WebKit vulnerability

CVE-2023-37450 exists in WebKit, the browser engine utilised not only by Apple's Safari web browser but also by all other web browsers on iOS and iPadOS.

This vulnerability is triggered when a vulnerable browser processes specially crafted malicious web content.

If successfully exploited, it allows malicious actors to execute arbitrary code on the vulnerable devices, granting them control over the compromised system.

The devices impacted by this vulnerability include iPhone 8 and later models, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.

Additionally, macOS Ventura is also among the affected systems.

Kernel flaw

CVE-2023-38606, the second vulnerability, is a new Kernel flaw, which has been exploited in attacks targeting devices using older iOS versions.

Apple has verified the reports of active exploitation of this issue specifically affecting iOS versions released before iOS 15.7.1.

If left unpatched, this flaw enables attackers to manipulate sensitive kernel states.

According to Boris Larin, the lead security researcher at Kaspersky GReAT, CVE-2023-38606 is part of a zero-click exploit chain that malicious actors have utilised to deploy Triangulation spyware on iPhones through iMessage exploits.

This type of sophisticated attack allows the spyware to be installed without any interaction or knowledge from the targeted user, making it even more dangerous and concerning.

The threat scope due to CVE-2023-38606 extends across a broad range of Apple devices, encompassing macOS versions like Big Sur, Monterey, and Ventura, along with iPhone models starting from the iPhone 6s and onwards.

This vulnerability also affects all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 5th generation and later, as well as the iPod touch 7th generation.

Cybersecurity experts Valentin Pashkov, Mikhail Vinogradov, Georgy Kucherin, Leonid Bezvershenko and Boris Larin from Kaspersky reported this flaw.

In addition to addressing the vulnerabilities mentioned above, Apple has taken further action by backporting security patches for a zero-day vulnerability, CVE-2023-32409, which was previously resolved in May.

These security patches have been extended to devices running tvOS 16.6 and watchOS 9.6.

Apple has effectively addressed the three zero-day vulnerabilities in macOS Ventura 13.4, iOS and iPadOS 16.5, tvOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5, and Safari 16.5 with improved input validation, bounds checks, and memory management.

Since the start of the year, Apple has patched multiple zero-day vulnerabilities, including:

  • Three zero-days (CVE-2023-32434, CVE-2023-32439 and CVE-2023-32435) in June, which enabled the installation of Triangulation spyware on iPhones via iMessage zero-click exploits.
  • Three zero-days (CVE-2023-32409, CVE-2023-28204, and CVE-2023-32373) in May.
  • Two zero-days (CVE-2023-28206 and CVE-2023-28205) in April, targeting Android, iOS, and Chrome platforms.
  • A WebKit zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2023-23529) in February, exploited by hackers to execute code on vulnerable iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Related Topics

You may also like
Apple says it may pull FaceTime and iMessage in the UK over proposed changes in surveillance law

Privacy

Apple could pull FaceTime and iMessage from UK over surveillance

Apple threatens to withdraw services if proposed changes to the Investigatory Powers Act are implemented

clock 21 July 2023 • 3 min read
Apple patches iOS and macOS zero-day

Threats and Risks

Apple patches iOS and macOS zero-day

Enable arbitrary code execution on iPhones, iPads and Macs

clock 11 July 2023 • 1 min read
TSMC blames integrator for hack

Hacking

TSMC blames integrator for hack

Chipmaker has ceased sharing data with Kinmax Technology

clock 03 July 2023 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Interview: Avanade, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

General says 'Judeo-Christian society' makes USA's AI better than rivals'

Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now
21 Sep
06:30PM
Award

Cloud Excellence Awards 2023

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

Ivanti patches zero-day used to attack Norwegian government
Threats and Risks

Ivanti patches zero-day used to attack Norwegian government

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 25 July 2023 • 2 min read
'Zenbleed' bug leaks data from AMD Ryzen and Epyc Zen 2 chips
Threats and Risks

'Zenbleed' bug leaks data from AMD Ryzen and Epyc Zen 2 chips

Google security researcher demonstrates that silicon level vulnerability he discovered could enable theft of sensitive data

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 25 July 2023 • 2 min read
General says 'Judeo-Christian society' makes USA's AI better than rivals'
Threats and Risks

General says 'Judeo-Christian society' makes USA's AI better than rivals'

The future of AI in war depends on 'who plays by the rules of warfare and who doesn't'

Dev Kundaliya
clock 24 July 2023 • 3 min read