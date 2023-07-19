These are the top three tech roles for new starters

These are the most in-demand roles with the highest salaries

Hybrid and remote working are firmly established, but working with colleagues is still the fastest way to expand your knowledge
Hybrid and remote working are firmly established, but working with colleagues is still the fastest way to expand your knowledge

Breaking into tech can be difficult. Competition is high and the demand for previous experience can alienate new starters. At the same time, the emphasis placed on hard skills makes career switching difficult.

For an industry with a perennial skills gap, that's just not good enough. New joiners are vital to maintaining a healthy IT sector, but are put off by the complexity of diverse roles, high requirements and, at times, exclusionary attitudes.

Computing has partnered with tech recruiter Harvey Nash to address that situation. Every quarter we analyse the entry-level tech role market, based on Harvey Nash's high-level data.

Click here to see the best tech jobs for new starters in 2023

According to Harvey Nash, the most in-demand technical roles for new starters in the UK are:

  1. Infrastructure roles - 32% of all entry level vacancies
  2. Software engineering roles - 16% of all entry level vacancies
  3. Data/BI/Analytics roles - 14% of all entry level vacancies

But that's not all that you'll find in the full analysis. This is more than just what's going on in the jobs market; we also talk about what the skills these roles require; the careers they might lead to; and their average starting salaries.

On top of that, we look at how to make your CV stand out in this difficult market. Unlike other sectors, the tech labour market has remained resiliently tight - but competition, especially at the graduate end, is fierce. Read to the end of our analysis for advice on getting noticed at the shortlisting stage, and how to impress at the interview.

Tom Allen
