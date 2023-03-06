Government announces 10-point plan to make UK a science and tech 'superpower'

The government has announced a 10 point framework for science and technology, which it describes as part of an "ambitious plan" to become "the most innovative economy in the world."

The plan is the work of the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). The foreword by secretary of state Michelle Donelan says it will ensure that "Britain as a science and technology superpower does not just challenge the rankings, but translates the benefits of that position into material benefits for British people."

It identifies five technologies as targets for extra funding: AI; Engineering biology; Future telecommunications; Semiconductors; and Quantum technologies.

The report also outlines ten activities for boosting science and tech in the UK, including developing British skills and attracting global talent, increasing R&D, regulating new tech and taking "international opportunities" to strengthen the science and technology system and the UK's global influence.

The new Science and Technology Framework will bring together every part of government and our private sector partners to transform the economy and people's lives through 🔟 key actions.



Read the full Framework: https://t.co/uGhz1YMi76 pic.twitter.com/XxbG5A7DHo — Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (@SciTechgovuk) March 6, 2023

Also announced was an additional £370 million in funding for infrastructure, investment and skills, including £250 million for three key technologies: AI, quantum and engineering biology.

By 2030, the government plans to raise STEM skills and literacy to a level required to deliver science and technology policy at all levels of government. It will aim for improved knowledge, talent and resource sharing within government and between the public sector, academia and businesses, and to foster "a culture within the public sector where an innovative approach to delivering services is rewarded and supported."

A mixed reception

The framework has received a mixed reception from scientists academics and the technology business. While welcoming the focus on technology and science and supportive of the goals of the government's intervention, the adequacy of the extra funding was questioned.

"To me this just feels like a lot of soundbites, which the general population that don't really understand this space well might think are great, but people that actually know and work in this space will see it for what it is," said Michael Queenan, CEO of UK data firm Nephos Technologies. "Whilst £250 million sounds a lot, it is really very little when talking about this space. £250 million funding for new models of institutional innovation is just not enough money for anything.

"Essentially this announcement is saying ‘we are going to be the best at something', and then not actually providing the tools needed to get us anywhere near the best"

Astrophysicist and former president of the Royal Society Sir Martin Rees said on BBC Radio 4's World at One: "Well, I think the rhetoric is fine. If we don't get smarter, we'll get poorer. So the rhetoric is fine. But the mismatch between the rhetoric and what's actually promised is enormous. And what is needed, of course, are huge transformations in our universities in education, getting far more startups making sure that they don't get taken over too soon."

Rees said the UK is falling behind other countries such as Germany and Canada in attracting people to study and work here. To raise the country's profile would require "more substantial changes are actually promised in this document today," he said, including a focus on clean technologies and aerospace and rejoining the €100 billion EU Horizon programme.

Funding for UK science through Horizon has all but dried up for the last two years. £1.6 billion of funds that had been earmarked for science and innovation programmes through Horizon were taken back by the Treasury, a figure far larger than the £370 million announced today. But after a thawing of relations with the EU over Northern Ireland, scientists expressed their hope that a blocker might be lifted on rejoining Horizon to allow collaboration and funding to be renewed.

However, the government has been non-committal about the scheme. Donelan said onWorld at One that rejoining Horizon "Would have to be on acceptable and favourable terms. It would have to be value for money for the taxpayer and we couldn't afford to wait another two years of negotiating this and leave our researchers in limbo."

Ekaterina Almasque, general partner at technology investment firm OpenOcean, said: "The UK's future involvement in the Horizon Europe programme is notable in its absence from this framework. A promise of UK government support for Horizon Europe applications up until 30 June will do little to settle the nerves of the UK tech community.

"R&D is the engine of the UK tech economy and continued uncertainty shakes confidence in the sector. Deep tech firms in fields like quantum technology have timelines measured in decades, and need to know where the sector is heading if they are to help deliver on the UK's ambitions to be a global tech superpower."