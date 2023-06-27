UK IT Awards: Top tips to make your entry stand out

The IT landscape is changing quickly, and the demand for professionals who can navigate this changing terrain has never been higher.

Whether you're a talented IT worker looking to showcase your expertise and achievements; a manager with a great project or team to shout about; or a vendor whose newest product represents innovation at the highest level, the UK IT Industry Awards is the platform you've been waiting for.

The deadline for entries is fast approaching, so don't miss your chance to shine before Friday, 30th June.

Here are three key tips to make your entry stand out to the judges:

Show your work: Start by providing a comprehensive overview of your project. Explain the start, middle, and end, and highlight the reasons behind its launch, the strategies employed, and the results achieved. Tell the judges about the impact of your work and how it has contributed to the advancement of the IT industry. Emphasise innovation and creativity: Demonstrate how your project goes beyond the norm and brings new ideas to the table. Highlight any groundbreaking technologies, unique approaches or creative solutions you employed. Innovation is highly valued in IT, and the judges will be looking for entries that push the boundaries and make a significant impact. Highlight tangible results: Provide concrete evidence of the positive outcomes your project delivered. Quantify the benefits, whether it's increased efficiency, cost savings, improved customer satisfaction or any other measurable metric. Judges appreciate entries that can demonstrate the real-world impact of their work, so make sure to back up your claims with data and testimonials.

For more top tips to finetune your entry, watch this webinar between Computing editor Tom Allen, BCS' Carl Harris and previous winners Milla Mazilu of Network Rail and Gill Friend of Digital Health and Care Wales.

Enter now

The UK IT Industry Awards, organised by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing, is renowned for its professionalism, scale, and recognition.

Unlike other events, the awards prioritise a rigorous and independent judging process. Your entry will be assessed by panels of IT leaders who question and evaluate your work on its own merits.

And the best part is, there's something for everyone. From new rising stars at the start of their career to established CIOs; from teams to vendors; and from emerging technology to tech-specific innovations. Click here to see all of this year's categories.

Winning one of these prestigious awards will not only bring you recognition within the industry, but serve as a testament to your genuine success.

Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate your contributions to the IT industry and be part of shaping its future.

Enter the UK IT Industry Awards before the deadline this Friday, and have your achievements acknowledged on a grand stage.

Join us in recognising and honouring the IT professionals who are making a positive difference in business, society, and our planet through their innovative work.

