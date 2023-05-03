IBM CEO says 30% of back office roles could disappear within five years

As we head towards the middle of 2023, the process of reckoning with the impact of AI on education, jobs and financial markets continues.
The most recent high-profile contributor to the debate is IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, who said during an interview with Bloomberg that he expects AI and automation to replace 30% of human occupied role...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders