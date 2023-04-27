Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2023: Why should you nominate?

Nominations are still open for this year's Women in Tech Excellence Awards, with nominations closing on Friday 28th April, midnight. If you work with women in the tech industry who should be rewarded for their hard work, we want to hear all about it!

The challenge of increasing diversity in IT is now firmly on the agenda across the UK, but it is far from a solved problem. Women are still under-represented across the industry, especially at higher echelons, and they're also likely to be paid less than their male counterparts for the same work. The issue extends right through the career, starting in schools where education institutions report little to no growth in the numbers of women taking STEM subjects. More needs to be done to encourage the women IT leaders of tomorrow.

Enter the Women in Tech Excellence Awards: these awards are designed to help move us as an industry towards a solution, by recognising and promoting the many talented women, and other success stories. There are places in IT for women, and this industry can lead to rewarding, fulfilling careers for everyone.

Over the last seven years, we have already celebrated the achievements of over 1,800 women, in front of over 2,700 people. And we don't just shout about this success at the awards themselves, we also publish videos , galleries and articles from the event on Computing , to ensure that hundreds of thousands of people can see for themselves the talent that's out there.

But don't just take it from us. "Awards like this are so important in recognising industry talent, and I hope it encourages future generations of the difference that Asian women in STEM can, and do, make" said Neesa Mangalaparathy of NHS England, winner of Transformation Leader of the Year at the 2022 awards.

"Winning the Innovator of the year award was an incredible surprise to me and rounded off a fantastic 2022" said Cat Mackay of Atos. "On a personal level this win really helped me overcome a layer of imposter syndrome I held regarding my contributions to this meaningful work, whilst also inspiring my team to continue the good work. Having a platform such as this to actively support and uplift women from all different backgrounds and achievements is fundamental in smashing the barriers of bias many people in tech hold. Thank you for letting me be a part of this great celebration."

This year's winners will be announced at an exclusive awards ceremony in London on 23rd November - the perfect chance to come together and reward the inspirational women in the industry.

Click here to visit the awards website and here to start your nominations now. Also, check out the Women in Tech Festival, where women from across the IT and channel spaces can come together to learn about the newest trends; connect with mentors; and access practical advice on how to progress their career.