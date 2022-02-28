Intel, AMD reportedly halt industrial processor shipments to Russia

Last week, US Bureau of Industry and Security announced new restrictions on the export of semiconductor technology to Russian industries
Intel and AMD have reportedly suspended chip sales to Russia in the wake of the ongoing crisis in Europe. Citing two sources with knowledge of the matter, the Russian publication RBC reported on Sunday...
