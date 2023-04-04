These are the most in-demand UK tech roles for new starters

New starters, who often learn through collaboration with seniors, are also stymied by the spread of hybrid work, slowing down their advancement.

The IT industry is known for offering high salaries, independent working and flexible locations and hours, making it an attractive career prospect. However, it can be a difficult sector to navigate without a clear understanding of the different roles and career paths available.

That is why our new web page, launched with IT recruitment specialist Harvey Nash, aims to provide clarity and insight to help you make informed decisions about your future in tech - whether you're a graduate or a career switcher.

Click here: Best Tech Jobs for New Starters

Updated every calendar quarter, the page provides a comprehensive overview of the UK's entry-level tech job market.

Every three months, Computing and Harvey Nash analyse the data from the last quarter to identify both the most in-demand roles for new starters, and the skills they require. We've also included average starting salaries, to give you a realistic idea of what you can expect to earn in your first role.

This month we've highlighted the most sought-after entry-level roles in the October-December 2022 period, including software developer, data analyst and cyber security analyst. We've also identified the skills that are most commonly required for these roles, such as programming languages, database management and problem-solving.

If you're considering a career in IT, our Best Tech Jobs for New Starters page is the perfect place to start.

We've done the hard work for you by compiling all the information you need to make an informed decision about your future in tech - but as we launch this new venture, we're also relying on your feedback. What do you want to see? What would be the biggest help for you as you look to enter the world of IT? Let us know.