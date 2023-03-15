Budget 2023: What was in there for tech?

Tom Allen
clock • 6 min read
Budget 2023: What was in there for tech?

The headline of the annual Spring Budget was an effort to help with the cost of living crisis, but the chancellor also announced measures to support long-term economic growth.

While the headline announcement was help with childcare costs, Jeremy Hunt also discussed ways the government planned to help the economy by cutting inflation and reducing public debt.

Calling it "a Budget for growth," the chancellor said he would "remove obstacles that stop businesses investing," help people return to work and turn the UK into "a science and technology superpower."

He praised the UK's investment in "new industries that will shape the future," investments in science and technology and the country's advanced manufacturing and clean energy industries.

Let's take a look at what it all means for tech.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Announcing the winners of the DevOps Excellence Awards 2023

Computing's nice and accurate Budget predictions

More on Government

Computing's nice and accurate Budget predictions
Government

Computing's nice and accurate Budget predictions

Trust us

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 14 March 2023 • 2 min read
Chinese and Russian activity will be a particular focus for the new agency
Government

UK establishes new agency to counter state-sponsored espionage

MI5 will oversee the new National Protective Security Authority

Dev Kundaliya
clock 14 March 2023 • 2 min read
WhatsApp, Telegram and many other apps have been banned in an attempt to crack down on foreign interference
Government

Russia bans foreign messaging apps

Everything from Teams to Discord

Dev Kundaliya
clock 02 March 2023 • 2 min read