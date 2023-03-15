Budget 2023: What was in there for tech?

While the headline announcement was help with childcare costs, Jeremy Hunt also discussed ways the government planned to help the economy by cutting inflation and reducing public debt.

Calling it "a Budget for growth," the chancellor said he would "remove obstacles that stop businesses investing," help people return to work and turn the UK into "a science and technology superpower."

He praised the UK's investment in "new industries that will shape the future," investments in science and technology and the country's advanced manufacturing and clean energy industries.

Let's take a look at what it all means for tech.