Google Cloud adds AI to Gmail and Docs

Google is introducing a range of new generative AI capabilities for its diverse range of Workspace applications, which include Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

According to the company, it has been dedicating significant resources to AI for multiple years and is determined to extend the advantages of this technology to individuals, organisations, and communities.

"We're now at a pivotal moment in our AI journey. Breakthroughs in generative AI are fundamentally changing how people interact with technology — and at Google, we've been responsibly developing large language models so we can safely bring them to our products," Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said in a blog post.

"Developers and businesses can now try new APIs and products that make it easy, safe and scalable to start building with Google's best AI models through Google Cloud and a new prototyping environment called MakerSuite. And in Google Workspace, we're introducing new features that help people harness the power of generative AI to create, connect and collaborate."

In order to facilitate the usage of AI models for developers and businesses on a large scale, Google Cloud has launched two new tools: the PaLM API and MakerSuite.

With the PaLM API, developers can effortlessly and securely leverage Google's most advanced language models, while MakerSuite empowers them to rapidly experiment with new ideas and designs.

Moreover, developers have the option to tailor their own models and apps utilising generative AI and access Google's AI models via Google Cloud.

Google says it aims to make its generative AI models available across nearly all aspects of Workspace.

Google Workspace is now bringing features designed to enable users to leverage the potential of generative AI for creation, communication, and collaboration.

In Gmail and Google Docs, users can now input a topic they wish to write about, and a draft will be instantaneously generated for them.

Users can then modify the draft as needed by making edits, shortening it, or adjusting the tone to make it more formal or professional.

As shown in a sample demo, a user is presented with the prompt "Help me write," after which they can input a request such as "Job posting for a regional sales representative."

Following the user's input, the AI system generates a completed job specification within seconds, allowing the user to make further modifications and refine the text as necessary.

Google says that these new features will enable users to:

compose, respond, summarise, and prioritise their Gmail messages

brainstorm, proofread, write, and revise documents in Docs

bring their creative ideas to life with automatically generated images, audio, and video in Slides

transform raw data into insights and analysis through auto-completion, formula generation, and contextual categorisation in Sheets

generate new backgrounds and take notes during meetings with Meet

facilitate workflows and accomplish tasks within Chat

At the moment, these new features are exclusively available to what Google refers to as "Trusted Testers."

There is no clear indication as to when they will become available to a broader user base.

Currently, there is no information available regarding pricing for these new features.

Generative AI has been a major talking point in the tech industry this year, especially after OpenAI introduced ChatGPT in November, which rapidly gained popularity.

ChatGPT allows users to pose questions or make requests and receives responses that appear to be surprisingly advanced and imaginative. As a result, technology companies are now scrambling to incorporate similar capabilities into their own products.

Google intends to launch additional AI features to Workspace later this year, including automatic formula generation in Sheets, auto-generated images in Slides, and note-taking capabilities in Meet.