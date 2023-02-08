Confirmed: Microsoft adding ChatGPT to Bing

But will it dethrone Google?

Tom Allen
clock • 3 min read
"The race starts today," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Image:

"The race starts today," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

A new version of Microsoft's Bing search engine will incorporate ChatGPT AI technology.

That means the tool will be able to respond to queries directly, instead of just pointing users to a website. The Bing overhaul, first rumoured last month, will be a direct threat to Google's se...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

How 'the Great Reshuffle' can drive business value

Tech finally has its own seat at the government table

More on Web

Remember the tech-illiterate, and test for them regularly. It will pay dividends.
Web

User experience: Remember the Grandparent Test

Build your site for every user

Ian Hugo
clock 06 February 2023 • 8 min read
Credit: Halfords
Web

How the retail CIO role has changed for ever: Neil Holden, Halfords CIO

How to unleash new retail strategies in a changing sector

Neil Holden
clock 01 February 2023 • 7 min read
Apple accused of harming browser engine diversity
Web

Apple accused of harming browser engine diversity

'Apple uses its power over browsers to strip-mine and sabotage the web,' browser veteran says

Dev Kundaliya
clock 28 June 2022 • 3 min read