UK-first datacentre tech heating public swimming pools for free

Penny Horwood
clock • 3 min read
Mark Bjornsgaard, CEO Deep Green
Image:

Mark Bjornsgaard, CEO Deep Green

Deep Green announces launch of ‘digital boiler’ technology which transforms the heat from its servers into hot water for local businesses.

British start-up, Deep Green today announces the launch of a UK-first technology that supplies free heat to local businesses and public swimming pools, reducing their energy bills and cutting their...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Meta to shed another 10,000 staff as "year of efficiency" continues

Beware the gender pay gap bot

More on Datacentre

Partner content: MongoDB CTO Mark Porter on empowering developer productivity through databases
Datacentre

Partner content: MongoDB CTO Mark Porter on empowering developer productivity through databases

MongoDB
clock 19 December 2022 • 6 min read
Environmental group opposes construction of data centre complex in East London's green belt
Datacentre

Data centre proposal threatens London green belt, says campaign group

Data centre complex will cause "massive environmental damage," says CPRE

Dev Kundaliya
clock 15 November 2022 • 2 min read
Microsoft datacentres did not consume excess water during summer heatwave, the company asserts
Datacentre

Microsoft datacentres did not consume excess water during summer heatwave

Exceptionally high temperatures in Europe would not lead to increased water usage in the future, Microsoft believes

Dev Kundaliya
clock 03 November 2022 • 3 min read