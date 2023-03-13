HSBC to buy UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank

Several British tech firms are breathing more easily, following HSBC's announcement that it would purchase Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) UK arm.
The government and Bank of England stepped in to facilitate the sale, for a nominal sum of £1. The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, says the deal has protected all customer deposits without involving ta...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders