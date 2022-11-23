The Computing Women in Tech Excellence Awards were held last night in the heart of the City. Over 700 attendees gathered to celebrate some truly inspirational, hardworking and frankly brilliantly dressed women, and all that they have achieved in the technology realm.

The awards were a great opportunity to catch up with familiar faces and to meet in person those we'd often only previously seen on a laptop screen. New friends were made and those all important networks boosted as the band entertained everyone at the after party.

This years' awards attracted more entrants than ever before, and the winners and those with highly commended entries had to work harder than ever to stand out from a very impressive field. 30 awards were won overall and all sorts of organisations were represented from enterprise technology to start-ups and SMEs, integrators and finance through to the NHS.

A huge and hearty congratulations go to all of the winners! Here's the list in full:

CIO of the Year

Winner: Bilge Mert - Brit Insurance

Diversity Employer of the Year

Winner: Revolent

Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year

Winner: Jaguar / Land Rover

Highly Commended: AVIVA

Digital Leader of the Year - Enterprise

Winner: Pallavi Deshpande - Pearson

Highly Commended: Rochelle Gold - NHS Digital

Digital Leader of the Year - SME

Winner: Kiran Roest - PocDoc

Highly Commended: Sarah Hitchcock - Geolytix

Entrepreneur of the Year

Winner: Oyinkansola Adebayo - Niyo Enterprise

Highly Commended: Faiza Choudhury - Slync Ltd

Graduate of the Year

Winner: Elise Featherstone - West Yorkshire Healthcare

Highly Commended: Sanna Khan - PwC & Olivia Grogan - IBM

Hero of the Year

Winner: Sian Briddon - Nationwide Building Society

Highly Commended: Chloe Carter - PwC

IT Leader of the Year

Winner: Lucy Craven Wickes - HSBC

Highly Commended: Cristina Bentue - IriusRisk

Innovator of the Year - Enterprise

Winner: Cat Mackay - Atos

Innovator of the Year - SME

Winner: Estefania Casal - Cervest

Outstanding Returner

Winner: Harley Cunningham - Virgin Media / O2

Outstanding Transformation

Winner: Rebecca Brindley - Nat West

Highly Commended: Yvette Bedford - Cap Gemini

Rising Star of the Year

Winner: Thuria Wenbar - E-Pharmacy

Rising Star of the Year - Financial Services

Winner: Shabnam Wazed - AGAM International

Rising Star of the Year - Tech

Winner: Samantha Willington - IBM

Role Model of the Year - Financial Services

Winner: Ariadna Blanco Romero - Nat West Group

Role Model of the Year - Tech

Winner: Maddie Peacock - GfK

Highly Commended: Serena Walker - Ensono

Role Model of the Year

Winner: Chloe Carter - PwC

Security Leader of the Year

Winner: Maria-Kristina Hayden - The Bank of New York Mellon

Highly Commended: Erin Cassell - Bank of America

Software Engineer of the Year

Winner: Claire Hutchinson - Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

Team Leader of the Year - Enterprise

Winner: Catarina Miranda - Lloyds Banking Group

Team Leader of the Year - SME

Winner: Amy Sharif - Peak

Transformation Leader

Winner: Neesa Mangalaparathy - NHS England

Transformation Leader - Financial Services

Winner: Frances Hoyle - Vitality

Transformation Leader - Tech

Winner: Lizz Poltawski - Daisy Corporate Services

Highly Commended: Catriona Powell - Novuna Business Finance

Woman of the Year

Winner: Viktorija Shanahan - Virgin Alantic

Woman of the Year - Consultancies and Integrators

Winner: Chloe Carter - PWC

Highly Commended: Sharon Moore - IBM

Woman of the Year - Financial Services

Winner: Lauren Wright - Lloyds Banking Group

Woman of the Year - Tech

Winner: Rachel Murphy - Careology

Highly Commended: Amy Manning - S12 Solutions