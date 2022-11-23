Who won one of these most keenly contested and coveted industry awards?
The Computing Women in Tech Excellence Awards were held last night in the heart of the City. Over 700 attendees gathered to celebrate some truly inspirational, hardworking and frankly brilliantly dressed women, and all that they have achieved in the technology realm.
The awards were a great opportunity to catch up with familiar faces and to meet in person those we'd often only previously seen on a laptop screen. New friends were made and those all important networks boosted as the band entertained everyone at the after party.
This years' awards attracted more entrants than ever before, and the winners and those with highly commended entries had to work harder than ever to stand out from a very impressive field. 30 awards were won overall and all sorts of organisations were represented from enterprise technology to start-ups and SMEs, integrators and finance through to the NHS.
A huge and hearty congratulations go to all of the winners! Here's the list in full:
CIO of the Year
Winner: Bilge Mert - Brit Insurance
Diversity Employer of the Year
Winner: Revolent
Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year
Winner: Jaguar / Land Rover
Highly Commended: AVIVA
Digital Leader of the Year - Enterprise
Winner: Pallavi Deshpande - Pearson
Highly Commended: Rochelle Gold - NHS Digital
Digital Leader of the Year - SME
Winner: Kiran Roest - PocDoc
Highly Commended: Sarah Hitchcock - Geolytix
Entrepreneur of the Year
Winner: Oyinkansola Adebayo - Niyo Enterprise
Highly Commended: Faiza Choudhury - Slync Ltd
Graduate of the Year
Winner: Elise Featherstone - West Yorkshire Healthcare
Highly Commended: Sanna Khan - PwC & Olivia Grogan - IBM
Hero of the Year
Winner: Sian Briddon - Nationwide Building Society
Highly Commended: Chloe Carter - PwC
IT Leader of the Year
Winner: Lucy Craven Wickes - HSBC
Highly Commended: Cristina Bentue - IriusRisk
Innovator of the Year - Enterprise
Winner: Cat Mackay - Atos
Innovator of the Year - SME
Winner: Estefania Casal - Cervest
Outstanding Returner
Winner: Harley Cunningham - Virgin Media / O2
Outstanding Transformation
Winner: Rebecca Brindley - Nat West
Highly Commended: Yvette Bedford - Cap Gemini
Rising Star of the Year
Winner: Thuria Wenbar - E-Pharmacy
Rising Star of the Year - Financial Services
Winner: Shabnam Wazed - AGAM International
Rising Star of the Year - Tech
Winner: Samantha Willington - IBM
Role Model of the Year - Financial Services
Winner: Ariadna Blanco Romero - Nat West Group
Role Model of the Year - Tech
Winner: Maddie Peacock - GfK
Highly Commended: Serena Walker - Ensono
Role Model of the Year
Winner: Chloe Carter - PwC
Security Leader of the Year
Winner: Maria-Kristina Hayden - The Bank of New York Mellon
Highly Commended: Erin Cassell - Bank of America
Software Engineer of the Year
Winner: Claire Hutchinson - Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust
Team Leader of the Year - Enterprise
Winner: Catarina Miranda - Lloyds Banking Group
Team Leader of the Year - SME
Winner: Amy Sharif - Peak
Transformation Leader
Winner: Neesa Mangalaparathy - NHS England
Transformation Leader - Financial Services
Winner: Frances Hoyle - Vitality
Transformation Leader - Tech
Winner: Lizz Poltawski - Daisy Corporate Services
Highly Commended: Catriona Powell - Novuna Business Finance
Woman of the Year
Winner: Viktorija Shanahan - Virgin Alantic
Woman of the Year - Consultancies and Integrators
Winner: Chloe Carter - PWC
Highly Commended: Sharon Moore - IBM
Woman of the Year - Financial Services
Winner: Lauren Wright - Lloyds Banking Group
Woman of the Year - Tech
Winner: Rachel Murphy - Careology
Highly Commended: Amy Manning - S12 Solutions