Health sector has a 'first mover disadvantage' in data use, says Ben Goldacre

John Leonard
clock • 3 min read
Health sector has a 'first mover disadvantage' in data use, says Ben Goldacre
Image:

Health sector has a 'first mover disadvantage' in data use, says Ben Goldacre

The old ways aren't the best ways when it comes to data infrastructure

The health sector in Europe and North America lags at least a decade behind retail and finance when it comes to digital maturity, said Jennifer Pougnet, Global Data Policy Strategy Lead at pharmace...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Building a security team that looks more like society

'The youngest cyber offender I arrested was eight years old'

More on Health

NHS Trusts disrupted by software failure, report
Health

NHS Trusts disrupted by software failure, report

Performance issues with the Cerner Millennium EHR system have created problems in retrieving and updating patient records in a number of NHS Trusts

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 12 October 2022 • 1 min read
Patients face delays after Manchester hospitals switch to new IT system
Health

Delays at Manchester hospitals as they switch to new IT system

New electronic patient record (EPR) system that went live last week blamed for long waits in A&E

Dev Kundaliya
clock 12 September 2022 • 3 min read
Extreme temperatures disrupt NHS trust's IT systems, impacts services
Health

Extreme temperatures disrupt NHS trust's IT systems, impacts services

Guy's and St Thomas' Trust in London has had to cancel operations as doctors were unable to access patients' records

Dev Kundaliya
clock 22 July 2022 • 3 min read