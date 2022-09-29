NTT DATA launches new service facilitating emissions reductions across entire supply chain

IT and business services provider NTT Data has joined the growing list of service providers and software companies providing platforms to enable companies to quantify and consequently reduce the green gas emissions (GHG) generated throughout their supply chains.

The visualisation platform is the first to involve a licensing deal with CDP, an international NGO, to which companies report their annual GHG emissions. CDP collects environmental information from companies and municipalities across the globe and is a valuable source of carbon data (its data forms part of Computing's research in this area) and its global database of companies' GHG emissions is integrated into the NTT DATA solution.

COP26 last November illuminated the importance of supply chains in the identification and reduction of GHG emissions, with approximately 90% of GHGs being bound up in the value chain. Enterprises are realising that those pledges to hit Net Zero by 2030 or even 2040 aren't going to be possible until they tackle their supply chain emissions, so the market for products and services to help them quantify those emissions is growing. Google announced upgrades to their Scope 3 reporting tools this year and supply chain specialists such as 09 Solutions have integrated emissions reporting into their management and forecasting solutions.

Historically, companies have calculated their GHG emissions by multiplying ‘activity data (amount or value of purchased products)' by ‘emission intensity (industrial average amount of GHG being released for specific products)'. The drawback of this method is that it poorly reflects suppliers' emission reduction efforts on their own indirect emissions.

NTT Data claim that their solution calculates the reduction actions of the entire value chain, rather than simply calculating a single organisation's emissions. This empowers companies to use the "Company-wide Emission Allocation Method" to calculate their emissions while reflecting the impact of reductions on suppliers.

Dexter Galvin, Global Director of Corporations & Supply Chains at CDP, commented:

"We are delighted to partner with NTT DATA, an organisation demonstrating not only IT and digital business leadership but environmental leadership, too. C-Turtle is a product of this collaboration and our shared mission to unlock the power of the supply chain through the CDP Supply Chain program. We look forward to continuing our work with NTT Data, supporting companies to engage their entire value chains to disclose their environmental impacts and, in turn, achieve net-zero."