Apple iOS 16 launches with lots of new features

The wait for Apple iOS 16 has finally come to an end as Apple on Monday released the new version of its mobile OS, bringing a suite of new capabilities to the majority of iPhones.

The company announced the debut of the iOS 16 at the Far Out event in Cupertino, California, last Wednesday, along with the iPhone 14.

On Friday, customers were able to place their pre-orders for an iPhone. The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available for purchase beginning on September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus will launch the next month.

If you have an iPhone 8 or a later model, then the iOS 16 update will be compatible with your device. Additionally, the new software update will be compatible with iPhone SE units from the second generation or later.

The update may be downloaded for free by going to the Settings section on your iPhone, selecting the "General" tab, and then selecting "Software Update." When the update is ready, plug in your device or ensure it has at least 50% battery life left, and then choose "Install Now."

iOS 16 brings a number of interesting new features, including the lock screen redesign, the ability to edit and delete texts that have been sent on iMessage, and an immersive full-screen music player for the lock screen.

The lock screen has undergone a full redesign in iOS 16, which is the most noticeable update. Users may now customise the lock screen's appearance by changing the font and colour of the time and date.

With new depth effects that can automatically distinguish a subject from its backdrop, wallpapers have also undergone a significant makeover.

Regular users of iMessage will notice a number of enhancements, including the ability to edit messages up to 15 minutes after sending them and to cancel them up to two minutes later.

Sharing Tab Groups in Safari with friends is another feature of iOS 16. Everyone can add their own tabs, and observe the Tab Group update quickly as they collaborate on a project.

Live Text, which debuted with iOS 15, has also received updates. Users can now quickly copy text from photos and videos using this machine learning-powered feature, which also has the capacity to translate text and convert currencies.

'Lockdown Mode' is a feature of Apple iOS 16 that improves security and privacy for iPhone users.

While Lockdown Mode is sure to sound attractive for high-level executives, Apple warned in July that the feature should only be used if the user is at particular risk of a cyberattack. This is due to reduced functionality, such as blocking message functionality and mobile device management systems.

Lockdown Mode, when enabled, offers extra message, online browsing, and connectivity protection that prevents the deployment of commercial spyware (such as NSO Group's Pegasus) by government-backed attackers to track hacked Apple devices.

The IOS 16 also has a new Safety Check privacy function that aims to protect users whose personal safety is immediately in jeopardy due to domestic or intimate partner abuse. It functions by promptly revoking any permission previously given to applications and other users, altering who has access to private information like location data.

According to Apple, the new iCloud Shared Photo Library feature for iOS 16 will launch in the autumn, making it simpler to share photographs with family and friends.

Along with iOS 16, Apple also released WatchOS 9, the most recent Apple Watch operating system.

The update includes refreshed watch faces, new running metrics, added sleep monitoring data and several other new features.