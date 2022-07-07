Apple claims 'Lockdown Mode' protects against all known spyware

A new Apple feature called Lockdown Mode is designed to protect iPad, iPhone and Mac users who are at high-risk from a cyberattack.

Launching in the Autumn, the update blocks calls from unknown numbers, some website functions like JavaScript, and wired connections when the device is locked.

But the killer app is Apple's claim that Lockdown Mode can defend users from all current forms of spyware.

In an official statement, Apple said 'Turning on Lockdown Mode in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura further hardens device defences and strictly limits certain functionalities, sharply reducing the attack surface that potentially could be exploited by highly targeted mercenary spyware.'

Ivan Krstić, Apple's head of security engineering and architecture, said. "Lockdown Mode is a groundbreaking capability that reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting users from even the rarest, most sophisticated attacks."

Apple had come under pressure to improve security after Pegasus software - developed by Israel's NSO Group - was used to spy on phones belonging to journalists, politicians and prominent activists in 150 countries around the world.

Apple is currently suing NSO Group.

Pegasus can take internal images from phones, read messages, see phone data and remotely record conversations. However, NSO Group has defended its actions, insisting it is only sells Pegasus to governments with strong human rights records to fight terrorists and high-risk criminals.

While Lockdown Mode is sure to sound attractive for high-level executives, Apple has warned it should only be used if the user is at particular risk of a cyberattack. This is due to reduced functionality, such as blocking message functionality and mobile device management systems.

Apple has also announced it is making $10 million available to invest in companies working to 'investigate, expose and prevent' spyware. It is also doubling the financial reward it offers ethical hackers, to find weaknesses in the new Lockdown Mode.