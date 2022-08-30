Regulators worried over UK finance's reliance on a few big cloud providers

Prudential Regulation Authority is looking at banks' rising cloud use as concerns grow about cyber crime and outages
UK financial authorities are worried about the industry's dependence on a limited number of cloud computing providers, leaving banks open to service interruptions and hackers. Amazon Web Service...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders