Cloud giants to face greater scrutiny from UK financial regulators

Regulators are working with the Bank of England to assess the potential risks to the UK's financial sector
Regulators are concerned about the over-reliance of the UK's financial sector on just three cloud providers

The UK's Prudential Regulation Authority is planning to step up its supervision of major cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as concerns grow that a service outage or data breach...

