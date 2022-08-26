Linux Foundation and World Bank launch free quantum computing training course

Quantum computers could speed the discovery of new medications and improvements in AI, as well as the creation of more secure encryption methods.

The Linux Foundation and the World Bank have launched a free online training course to teach about the potential applications of quantum computing for sophisticated decision-making.

Named 'Fundamentals of Quantum Computing,' the new course also explains the consequences for technology, policy, and business as the field develops.

Quantum computing, which fundamentally alters computers' capabilities, offers processing power unreachable with current technology. Unlike traditional silicon-based computers, which treat data bits as either a 1 or 0, quantum computers use qubits (quantum bits) as the basic building blocks of computing. A qubit can be either a 0 or 1, or both at the same time.

Quantum computers could potentially speed up the discovery of new medications and improvements in artificial intelligence, and could even be used to create more secure encryption methods.

The Linux Foundation says the new course debunks some common misconceptions about quantum computing and explains what the technology is actually capable of, as well as why it is a 'fascinating and crucial' field to understand and embrace.

The Foundation believes the course is particularly suited for leaders in the public sector; CIOs; and technology teams in charge of planning, designing, developing, and deploying public service delivery infrastructures and platforms.

Anyone can access the course - although those interested in joining should have a basic understanding of how computers work, as well as how on-premise and cloud computing are currently used - and it will take around three hours to complete.

The course covers the principles of quantum computing, along with potential technical repercussions. It also addresses existing quantum computing capabilities, use cases, and potential applications, whilst also highlighting security benefits and risks - particularly those related to secure communication and encryption.

The Linux Foundation has been delivering online training and education since 2014, with more than 100 course offerings today.

"We are on the cusp of another technological revolution as quantum computing technology matures and enables us to solve problems which are too computationally intensive for traditional computers," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP, and general manager of training & certification at the Linux Foundation.

Now is the time to start educating people worldwide about quantum computing, says Seepersad, to ensure any potential policy ramifications are considered and the necessary talent pool is developed to support the field as it grows.

"The World Bank has proven to be a valuable partner in this endeavour, recognising the need and taking a leadership role in ensuring educational resources are available around quantum computing to everyone."