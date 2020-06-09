Linux Foundation rolls out free Jenkins CI/CD training course

The Linux Foundation and the Continuous Delivery Foundation have launched a free training course in Jenkins, the venerable open-source CI/CD platform.

The first in what's planned to be a series for courses deals with the fundamentals of continuous integration/continuous delivery as well as a detailed introduction into Jenkins and its vast ecosystem of plugins.

The course is available through the edX platform and is aimed DevOps engineers, software developers and architects, and site reliability and quality assurance engineers. The self-paced course runs for 10 weeks and will take about 20-30 hours to complete.

"Upon completion, you will have a solid understanding of the role that Jenkins plays in the software development lifecycle, how to install a Jenkins server, how to build software for it, how to manage third party integrations/plugins and how to scale and secure Jenkins," the organisers say. However, if you want a certificate you will have to pay $199.

The course is led by Deepika Gautam, DevOps evangelist and co-founder of co-founder of Aplima Solutions, a DevOps consulting and training company.

Computing Delta's recent research into CI/CD tools found that Jenkins remains one of the most popular and trusted choices of CI/CD platform. Respondents appreciated the community support; platform agnosticism - it works with a range of environments including containers; the huge number of extensions and the fact it's open-source.

However, for the newcomer it can be confusing. The size of the ecosystem has can make it difficult to know where to start and which route to follow. A key example of where teams can run into trouble is security. Users of the community (free) version are expected to implement security themselves which can be daunting for some organisations. Indeed, security came bottom of the list when respondents rated the Jenkins' attributes. Not that Jenkins is insecure, but developers need to know how to configure it correctly.

If you're interested in DevOps tools and best practice (and also free things), why not join us for our virtual event Deskflix: DevOps on 30th June?