UK joins EU in Big Tech regulation plans

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
Big Tech firms like Google and Meta could face fines of 10% of their global turnover if they breach new rules
Image:

Big Tech firms like Google and Meta could face fines of 10% of their global turnover if they breach new rules

The threat of billion-dollar fines aimed at Big Tech is intended to promote competition and innovation from smaller players

The UK Government has set out plans to bolster the Digital Markets Unit (DMU), part of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), with more powers to regulate and fine tech companies.

The DMU's remit echoes the power of new regulations in the EU, which recently agreed the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act - both part of the bloc's largest revamp of laws controlling tech giants in more than two decades.

Big Tech firms like Google and Meta that breach rules designed to protect consumers and businesses will face serious penalties - up to 10% of their global annual turnover.

In addition, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said the DMU could also level additional penalties: up to 5% of firms' daily turnover for every day an offence continues.

That could quickly add up to billions of dollars for companies like Amazon.`

Individuals could also be liable for rule-breaking, with the Government adding, 'Senior managers will face civil penalties if their firms fail to engage properly with requests for information'.

New rules will include the need for businesses to inform businesses of any significant changes that affect them, like a tweak to Google's search algorithm. The Unit will also have the power to resolve disputes between tech firms and news providers, and will seek to give people more control over their personal data; for example, making it easier to move between operators like Android and iOS, or to opt out of seeing targeted adverts.

Regulators will also look at the dominance of some firms' products, like Google Search, and the ability for tech firms to easily acquire small companies.

Big Tech is often criticised for its propensity to simply buy competitors before they reach a threatening size. Under new rules, firms like Apple and Google would have 'strategic market status', meaning they will have to report takeover proposals to the CMA for potential investigation.

However, the legislation to support these powers doesn't exist yet. The DCMS says ministers will introduce it 'in due course'.

That is counter to news earlier this week that claimed the DMU would not be given a legal footing, and would not be mentioned in the Queen's Speech on the 10th May.

Andrea Coscelli, CEO of the CMA, said, "The CMA welcomes these proposals and we're pleased that the Government has taken forward a number of our recommendations that will allow the DMU to oversee an effective and robust digital markets regime in the UK."

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

EU's Digital Markets Act will come into force next spring

Ireland's data centres now consume more power than its entire rural population

More on Chips and Components

Intel is locked in a decades-long competition with its American and Asian rivals
Chips and Components

Apple, Intel likely to be first customers for TSMC's 2nm node

Intel and Apple are expected to be among the first customers for TSMC's 2 nanometer chips, when the node goes into production in late 2025.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 26 April 2022 • 2 min read
Nvidia announces 144-core Arm-based Grace CPU Superchip. Image Credit: Nvidia
Chips and Components

Nvidia announces 144-core Arm-based 'Superchip'

Nvidia claims the Grace CPU Superchip has double the memory bandwidth and energy efficiency than today's leading server chips.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read
Nvidia and IBM working on new technology to connect GPUs straight to SSDs for performance boost
Chips and Components

Nvidia and IBM working on new technology to connect GPUs straight to SSDs for performance boost

Promises to be particularly useful for resource-intensive workloads, such as machine learning, AI and analytics

Dev Kundaliya
clock 18 March 2022 • 2 min read