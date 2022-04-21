Amazon EU paid no income tax on €51 billion of sales in 2021, report

The company says corporation tax is based on profits, not revenues, and last year it made a loss
Despite revenues topping €51.3 billion in 2021, Amazon's European retail segment reported €1.16 billion loss, allowing the company to avoid paying income tax in Europe. The Luxembourg-based unit also...
