Google to enable DIY repair for Pixel smartphones with iFixit

Google has teamed up with iFixit to provide spare parts for Pixel smartphones.

The company announced in a blog post that the new programme will begin later this year for smartphones in the Pixel 2 series and up, including last year's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google says it will also provide parts for "future Pixel models" to iFixit, a community-driven company and site that provides tools and advice on mending thousands of electronic gadgets.

As part of the programme, key components including cameras, batteries, and replacement displays, as well as other parts that are often required to fix a Pixel smartphone, will be available to customers.

Each of these components will be offered for sale separately. However, Pixel users who have not previously conducted DIY repairs should purchase these components as part of the "Fix Kit."

The Fix Kit for Google Pixel smartphones will include all the tool needed to carry out a repair, such as spudgers, screwdriver, angled tweezers, a suction handle, a precision bit driver with an integrated SIM eject tool and 4mm precision bits will also be provided in the kit - plus an iOpener: an opening tool intended to deliver heat directly and uniformly to case components that have been sealed with adhesive. The tool will come with replacement pre-cut adhesive for securing and re-waterproofing the Pixel device after repair.

Google makes the software necessary to calibrate new Pixel fingerprint sensors publicly available for free.

In countries where its Pixel smartphones are available, Google already offers repairs through authorised technical professionals to individuals who need them, and Pixels come with three years of major upgrades and five years of security updates.

However, four to five years is a long time, within which owners will almost certainly need to replace components such as batteries.

"We're taking steps to expand repair options for other devices, too," Google said, adding that it has recently partnered with firms like Acer and Lenovo to launch Chromebook repair programmes, which will assist schools in locating information about repairable Chromebooks and developing in-house repair programmes.

"We also introduced Chrome OS Flex, which lets education and enterprise users repurpose old Mac or PC devices to run a version of Chrome OS alongside their Chromebook fleet. This helps users save on hardware costs, effectively recycle unused devices and manage their fleet sustainably and efficiently."

Google also offers trade-in and recycling services for those who no longer wish to use a gadget they've purchased.

Late last year, in a surprising but welcome move, Apple announced Self Service Repair - a new programme designed to allow customers to perform common repairs on devices at home.

Apple said the new scheme will enable knowledgeable users to fix their devices themselves, after getting access to genuine Apple parts, tools and manuals needed for the repair.

The scheme will launch sometime this year for users in the United States, before expanding to additional countries.

However, Apple recommended that most customers should visit a professional repair shop, and that certified technicians are the safest way to get a repair.