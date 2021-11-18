Apple announces Self Service Repair programme to let customer fix iPhones themselves

Apple announces Self Service Repair programme to let customer fix devices themselves

In a surprising but welcome move, Apple on Wednesday announced Self Service Repair - a new programme designed to allow customers to perform common repairs on devices at home.

The company said the new scheme will enable knowledgeable users to fix their devices themselves, after getting access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals needed for the repair.

The programme will initially focus on the most commonly serviced modules, including camera modules, battery replacements and screen repairs for both iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups. After that, Apple will add its M1 Mac chips to the Self Service Repair programme.

The scheme will launch early next year for users in the United States, before expanding to additional countries throughout 2022.

Apple already has over 5,000 authorised service providers and 2,800 independent repair providers in the US. The company says it will offer more than 200 individual parts to customers, while also providing tools and manuals to support those common repair procedures.

"To ensure a customer can safely perform a repair, it's important they first review the Repair Manual," Apple says.

After that, customers will be able to place orders for genuine parts. They will also receive a credit toward the final fee if they return the damaged part for recycling.

Apple has not yet listed prices for specific parts.

The self-repair choice will be welcome to more technical users, as the company-authorised repairs are usually quite expensive.

Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said that in the past three years, the company has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools and training, and now it wants to provide an option to users who wish to complete their own repairs.

Despite the announcement of the programme, Apple still recommends that most customers should visit a professional repair shop, and that certified technicians are the safest way to get a repair.

"Self Service Repair is intended for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices," the company stated.

The move comes at the time when several US states are considering "fair repair" legislation.

"We never thought we'd see the day" independent repair-instructions website iFixit stated. "Apple has long claimed that letting consumers fix their own stuff would be dangerous."

In July, a similar 'right to repair' law came into force in the UK, enabling consumers to fix their electrical and electronic appliances more easily.

Experts said that the new law is designed to tackle 'built-in obsolescence' where companies deliberately design appliances to break down after a certain period of time. With no spare parts available on the market, consumers have no other option than to buy a new product.

With the new law, the UK government expects the lifespan of products to extend by up to 10 years.

It will also benefit the environment by reducing about 1.5 million tonnes of electrical waste generated each year in the UK, hence contributing to reducing carbon emissions.