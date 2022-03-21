Ex-Google employee accuses firm of racial bias

A former Google staffer has claimed that the company systematically discriminates against Black employees by assigning them to lower-level positions, paying them less, and denying them growth opportunities.
As reported by Reuters, the plaintiff filed their case in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California in San Jose on Friday, and seeks class action status. April Curley,...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders