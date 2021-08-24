Apple employees share stories of workplace discrimination, harassment

A group of current and former Apple employees have launched a new website under the name AppleToo, for colleagues to share stories of harassment, discrimination and retaliation experienced while working at the company.

'For too long, Apple has evaded public scrutiny,' the group states on the website.

'The truth is that for many Apple workers ... the culture of secrecy creates an opaque, intimidating fortress. When we press for accountability and redress to the persistent injustices we witness or experience in our workplace, we are faced with a pattern of isolation, degradation, and gas lighting.'

'No more. We've exhausted all internal avenues.'

Apple workers are coming together to talk openly about issues we want addressed in our workplace.



Discrimination, harassment, and retaliation happen at #AppleToo.



If you work or worked for Apple, or a third party, connect with us at https://t.co/sQMQ22Thvf. — Apple Workers #AppleToo (@AppleLaborers) August 23, 2021

The protesting workers say they've talked with the leadership many times, and have also gone to Apple's People team. In the absence of changes, though, they are now going public with their complaints.

'It's time to Think Different'

About 15 individuals were involved in organising the effort, according to The Verge. On Monday, the group also shared the news on a Discord server for Apple employees and contractors, and started a Twitter account, @Applelaborers (named Apple Workers).

The group is seeking stories from employees at every salary level, from corporate to retail, to help 'expose persistent patterns of racism, sexism, inequity, discrimination, intimidation, suppression, coercion, abuse, unfair punishment, and unchecked privilege'.

The stories will be used to draft a statement outlining systemic changes that the employees would like Apple to make.

Since its launch, eight Apple workers have shared their stories through the AppleToo website, according to The Verge (the stories are not public).

The move comes as Apple faces questions over its handling sexism in the workplace.

Earlier this month, Apple's senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik alleged that she was put on indefinite leave after complaiing about sexism and unsafe working conditions.

Gjøvik said she had spent several months speaking with her superiors about years of experiences with unsafe working conditions, sexual harassment, and retaliation at work. She urged them to take immediate steps to mitigate the hostile work environment while company officials investigate her complaints.

Gjøvik says Apple offered her EAP therapy and medical leave, which she wasn't satisfied with. Later, Apple's employee relations team closed the investigation, claiming that nothing was wrong.

Gjøvik began to raise her issues in Apple's internal Slack, following which she was put on "indefinite paid administrative leave".

Gjøvik has now launched a website to discuss her experiences at the company.

"I only resorted to this because everything I tried internally has failed," Gjøvik says on the website.

In a statement to Engadget earlier this month, an Apple spokesperson said the company was "committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace".

"We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised and, out of respect for the privacy of any individuals involved, we do not discuss specific employee matters," the spokesperson added.