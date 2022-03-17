Early bird entries open for the 2022 UK IT Industry Awards

IT professionals have never been more crucial to the functioning of businesses and society, and technology is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. From transport apps and online shopping baskets to literally saving lives, modern IT impacts us all, and there are hundreds of events dedicated to recognising success - but only one boasts the professionalism, scale and recognition to lead the way.

The UK IT Industry Awards are designed to celebrate and promote the organisations, teams, projects, technologies and individuals who have given so much, and who continue to help shape the future of IT, our industry and digital society.

The UK IT Industry Awards are the largest and most well-known event in the technology industry calendar. Owned and operated by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing , the Awards enjoy the highest level of professionalism and industry knowledge.

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing created the UK IT Industry Awards to celebrate the role of the IT team: the positive impact it has on business and the wider world. As a brand, we champion that, and the UK IT Industry Awards are there to recognise and lionise the people who are creating a better world through IT.

Winners at the UK IT Industry Awards are chosen based on more than the strength of a written entry. All UK IT judging is done based on presentations to panels of expert IT leaders that are rigorously, stringently independent. Instead of reading the work of marketing teams, these judges interview IT professionals themselves and mark them as their peers. As a result, winners are celebrated for genuine success.

This unique process adds an astonishing level of tension for entrants, but ensures that the winners are genuinely leading their chosen field.

To find out more, including our 2022 categories, visit the UK IT Industry Awards website. For any entry queries, please email rubie.romanay@incisivemedia.com.