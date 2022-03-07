Award-winning market research available at huge discount

Stuart Sumner
clock • 2 min read
Delta is available at a significant discount
Image:

Delta is available at a significant discount

Charities and not-for-profit organisations can subscribe to Delta at a huge discount in March via the ‘Charity IT Leaders’ group

Computing is delighted to offer charitable organisations access to its award-winning market intelligence service ‘Delta' at a significant discount. Members of the Charity IT Leaders (CITL) membership...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Stuart Sumner
Author spotlight

Stuart Sumner

View profile
More from Stuart Sumner

Sainsbury's takes action over Ukraine war

Sainsbury's rebuilds data capability to improve automation and decision-making

More on Hardware

Lenovo's first ARM Thinkpad features a wide display and 5G antennas for working on the go
Laptops

Lenovo's first ARM ThinkPad is designed for hybrid life

The company's first ARM-based Thinkpad prioritises battery life, multi-tasking and - naturally - video calls

Dev Kundaliya
clock 28 February 2022 • 2 min read
Intel, AMD reportedly halt industrial processor shipments to Russia
Chips and Components

Intel, AMD reportedly halt industrial processor shipments to Russia

Last week, US Bureau of Industry and Security announced new restrictions on the export of semiconductor technology to Russian industries

Dev Kundaliya
clock 28 February 2022 • 2 min read
Ukraine and Russia supply most of the world's neon gas, used in chip production
Chips and Components

Ukraine: Invasion could affect chip supply chain

Ukraine supplies 90 per cent of the neon gas used in chip production; a reduction could hurt a supply chain that is already struggling

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 25 February 2022 • 1 min read