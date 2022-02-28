Ukrainian hacker leaks Conti ransomware internal chats after gang sides with Russia

Leaked messages detail previously undisclosed victims, bitcoin addresses, private data breach URLs and discussions of the gang's actions
A Ukranian security researcher with access to the Conti ransomware group's chat server has leaked the internal chats of the group after the group sided with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. The...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders