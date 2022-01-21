Attacking end-to-end encryption will jeopardise children's safety, ICO warns

The warning comes following a government-backed campaign that urges social media sites to delay the rollout of E2EE in their apps
The UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has criticised a government-backed campaign against the rollout of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) feature in messaging apps by social media firms, warning that...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders