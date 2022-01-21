Attacking end-to-end encryption will jeopardise children's safety, ICO warns

clock • 3 min read
Attacking end-to-end encryption will jeopardise children's safety, ICO warns
Image:

Attacking end-to-end encryption will jeopardise children's safety, ICO warns

The warning comes following a government-backed campaign that urges social media sites to delay the rollout of E2EE in their apps

The UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has criticised a government-backed campaign against the rollout of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) feature in messaging apps by social media firms, warning that...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

BT to increase prices by 9 per cent for millions of UK customers

Admins urged to patch SolarWinds Serv-U bug against Log4j attacks

More on Operating Systems

Industry Voice: Why grabbing the opportunity of IAM is about more than just identity
Software

Industry Voice: Why grabbing the opportunity of IAM is about more than just identity

Okta
clock 05 January 2022 • 3 min read
Alexandra Coulson, Global Head of Marketing, disguise
Marketing

Making your mark: how to reinvent a brand in tech

When I joined visual storytelling technology company, disguise, I wanted to "make my mark" by helping disguise redefine its brand and marketing approach.

Computing
clock 17 November 2021 • 6 min read
Microsoft blocks workarounds that let user avoid Edge browser in Windows 11
Operating Systems

Microsoft blocks workarounds that let user avoid Edge browser in Windows 11

Certain end-to-end customer experiences in Windows 10 and Windows 11 are not designed to be redirected, it argues

Dev Kundaliya
clock 16 November 2021 • 2 min read