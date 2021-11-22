Meta delays plans to encrypt messages on Facebook and Instagram until 2023

clock • 3 min read
Meta delays plans to encrypt messages on Facebook and Instagram until 2023
Image:

Meta delays plans to encrypt messages on Facebook and Instagram until 2023

Meanwhile WhatsApp has published a new privacy policy for users in Ireland and across Europe

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook Inc, has delayed plans to encrypt users' messages on Messenger and Instagram until 2023, after warnings that the feature could shield child abusers from detection....

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Enterprise virtual machine for developers

GoDaddy data breach affects nearly 1.2 million WordPress users

More on Hacking

GoDaddy data breach affects nearly 1.2 million WordPress users
Hacking

GoDaddy data breach affects nearly 1.2 million WordPress users

The attacker used a compromised password to access the company's provisioning system for Managed WordPress

Dev Kundaliya
clock 23 November 2021 • 2 min read
Israeli spyware firm linked to watering hole attacks on Middle East, UK websites
Hacking

Israeli spyware firm linked to watering hole attacks on Middle East, UK websites

The US placed Candiru on a trade blacklist earlier this month, along with fellow Israeli spyware firm NSO Group

Dev Kundaliya
clock 17 November 2021 • 3 min read
Hacker compromises FBI email and spams thousands
Hacking

Hacker compromises FBI email and spams thousands

The email warned of a fake cyber campaign and pinned the blame on a specific security researcher

Dev Kundaliya
clock 15 November 2021 • 3 min read