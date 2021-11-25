Nerd Digital achieves rapid results with classic car auction platform Evoke Classics

Digital marketing agency Nerd Digital has found success growing audiences for classic car auction platform Evoke Classics.

Nerd Digital is the brainchild of former Computing and Delta business development director Noel Anderson. Whilst working with the team at Computing and Incisive Media, he also completed a distance learning Master degree in digital marketing. Anderson successfully completed his masters in June 2020, gaining a distinction.

He moved on to pursue a personal ambition, to launch his own digital marketing agency and to further develop an app that he was building as part of his Masters research.

Nerd is now delivering successful campaigns for new clients in the environmental, entertainment and technology sectors. One project involves working with the classic car TV celebrity Sarah Crabtree (formerly of Bangers and Cash) to launch a new classic car auction and community platform, Evoke Classics.

In the past four months, Anderson and Nerd have supported Sarah and the team to set the marketing strategy, sharpen the SEO, email marketing and activate online advertising to grow an online audience for the launch. The results have been rapid, with tens of thousands followers and subscribers, the uncovering of lots of classic cars for the auction (which goes live in December) and tens of thousands of website visits per month, all from a standing start.

Crabtree said: "Noel and the team at Nerd Digital are an absolute joy to work with. They are highly recommended. He does talk too fast though!"

The team at Nerd are now able to scale these type of projects to support start-ups, new product launches and high growth campaigns in 2022 and Anderson describes himself as "very excited" about the future.

But what about the app?

This app foresaw the HGV driver crisis, and together with Jonny Goldstone (founder of www.greentomatocars.com) and Marc Fels (HGV driver expert and regular commentator on the HGV crisis on mainstream media) they created an Uber for HGV drivers, called www.truckstars.co.uk

After following a lean methodology, creating an MVP and testing it in the market, Truckstars beat hundreds of applicants to make it onto Southampton University's business accelerator ‘Catalyst'. On further developing the product in the incubator, Truckstars were subsequently invited to join the number one business accelerator linked to Universities in the world, called www.setsquared.co.uk

SETsquared works with 600 start ups at any given time, with 40 being invited to apply for the annual investment showcase (this December), with just 16 making it through to pitch for funding. Truckstars made it through, and are raising £1m for rapid growth, operations and technology to truly disrupt the market, including a CTO - so watch this space. In 2020, SETsquared companies raised over £616m.

Computing wishes Anderson all the best with these ventures.