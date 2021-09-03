ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp fined €225 million for breaching EU privacy law

Dev Kundaliya
clock 03 September 2021 • 2 min read
It's the second-largest fine ever handed out under the GDPR

Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) has issued Facebook-owned WhatsApp a financial penalty of €225 million (about £193 million) for breaching European data privacy rules. The data watchdog announced...

Dev Kundaliya

