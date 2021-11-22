World's first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel debuts in Norway

clock • 3 min read
The world's first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel debuts in Norway. Image Credit: Yara International
Image:

The world's first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel debuts in Norway. Image Credit: Yara International

Yara Birkeland will cut 1,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year

Yara Birkeland, the world's first fully electric and autonomous cargo vessel, has launched in Norway, where it is intended to replace the journey of 40,000 diesel-powered trucks each year. As part of...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Enterprise virtual machine for developers

GoDaddy data breach affects nearly 1.2 million WordPress users

More on Hacking

GoDaddy data breach affects nearly 1.2 million WordPress users
Hacking

GoDaddy data breach affects nearly 1.2 million WordPress users

The attacker used a compromised password to access the company's provisioning system for Managed WordPress

Dev Kundaliya
clock 23 November 2021 • 2 min read
Israeli spyware firm linked to watering hole attacks on Middle East, UK websites
Hacking

Israeli spyware firm linked to watering hole attacks on Middle East, UK websites

The US placed Candiru on a trade blacklist earlier this month, along with fellow Israeli spyware firm NSO Group

Dev Kundaliya
clock 17 November 2021 • 3 min read
Hacker compromises FBI email and spams thousands
Hacking

Hacker compromises FBI email and spams thousands

The email warned of a fake cyber campaign and pinned the blame on a specific security researcher

Dev Kundaliya
clock 15 November 2021 • 3 min read