Police eye drone-based HQ imaging, privacy campaigners express concern

The National Police Air Service has asked private firms for details of drones equipped with 'airborne imaging' and 'air-to-ground communication' capabilities
Civil liberty campaigners have expressed concerns over government's plan to use imaging systems on remotely piloted drones across the England and Wales for surveillance purpose. It came after the National...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders